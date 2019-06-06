US, Mexico Trade Officials Fail to Strike Deal on Tariffs, Immigration - Reports

Mexican representatives met with senior Trump administration officials on Wednesday in the White House in an attempt to convince Washington to forgo plans to impose a 5 percent tariff on Mexican goods to force the government in Mexico City to stop the flow of migrants from Central America into the United States.

A meeting between senior US and Mexican officials on immigration and trade concluded on Wednesday without a deal, NBC News reported, citing a senior administration official.

However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard following a larger meeting at the White House, a State Department official said, cited by Reuters.

The bilateral talks came days before the 5 percent tariffs on all Mexican imports were set to come into force. The tariffs were slated to take effect on 10 June, as it was announced earlier by US President Donald Trump, who noted at the time that the last-minute talks are unlikely to stop the tariffs from going into effect.

On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing Mexican government sources, that Mexico would not accept "safe third country status" which would require Central American asylum claimants to seek refuge in Mexico instead of the United States.

On Tuesday the Mexican ministries of foreign affairs, economy and agriculture issues a joint statement, in which they said that "the damages done by tariffs to the two complementary economies" only in agriculture at $117 million a month. The Economy Ministry added that the tariffs would affect all US states and "impact binational value chains, as well as consumers and the jobs created from trade with Mexico".

An increasing number of migrants from Central America have been arriving to the US border with Mexico in recent months. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a border wall.

The Trump administration has been making efforts to stop illegal migration into the United States, even threatening to close the southern US border.

