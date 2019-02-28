Register
21:14 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 aircraft lands on the Agra-Lucknow expressway during a drill which, according to the Air Force officials, was held to use the expressway as landing strips in the event of emergency, in Unnao in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, October 24, 2017

    India-Pakistan Clash Won't Get Out of Hand or Lead to Nuclear War – Journo

    © REUTERS / Pawan Kumar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 20

    On 27 February, New Delhi and Islamabad found themselves engaged in a mounting conflict following India's air raid against the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group in Balakot. Speaking to Sputnik, military observer Rakesh Krishnan Simha outlined three reasons why the air clash won't lead to an all-out standoff.

    The latest air clash over Kashmir between India and Pakistan is unlikely to get out of hand or lead to a nuclear confrontation, Rakesh Krishnan Simha, a journalist, foreign affairs analyst and military observer, told Sputnik.

    "The latest clash won't spiral out of control," Simha opined. "Pakistan doesn't have the stamina or capacity for a fight".

    Spectators stand next to the models of Akash, surface-to-air missile, as they watch fighter aircraft perform on the fourth day of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    'Technological Powerhouse': India May Cash In on Trump's Asia Pivot – Journo
    First, Pakistan's defence budget is just $11 billion per year, while India's is $58 billion, the military observer stressed.

    "War involves attrition," he explained. "Each day the conflict rolls on, there will be losses of aircraft, tanks, guns, fuel, ammunition and human lives on both sides. However, India having a larger and better equipped military will be able to replace war losses rapidly. Pakistan's economy cannot replace its losses as rapidly as most of its weapons are grants from the US. It cannot replace its F-16 fleet as the US has ended its annual aid [in September 2018] that amounted to millions of dollars".

    Second, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is "a comparatively outdated and badly equipped service", according to Simha.

    He pointed out that in the 1999 Kargil War, PAF aircraft stayed 30 km away from the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir because of Combat Air Patrol (CAP) by the Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-29s.

    "While other Indian aircraft pounded the Pakistan Army on the mountains in both Indian and Pakistani held Kashmir, the PAF was powerless to stop them," he said. "In the [Indo Pakistan War] of 1971, the IAF blew away the PAF in the first week of the war. After the first week the PAF did not enter Indian airspace and were limited to air defence".

    T-50 strike aircraft at the MAKS-2013 Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    US Illegally Trying to Oust Russian Arms From India Market – Military Observer
    Third, the military observer opined that "Pakistan's low nuclear threshold is a myth".

    According to Simha, this narrative was spread by "Western academia and think tanks"

    "This suits the West in whose eyes India is a long-term rival and Pakistan a useful, if unreliable, ally. Unfortunately, for decades India's political leadership, media and academia bought into this myth".

    He noted that it is highly unlikely that Islamabad would resort to using nuclear weapons against India as it is aware that New Delhi would not sit idly by and suffer a Pakistani nuclear strike without symmetric retaliation.

    Pakistan's Response to India's Air Raid Was Predictable

    Commenting on the recent air incident over Kashmir, the journalist elaborated that it was preceded by the 26 February air raid by 12 IAF Mirages. The IAF operation was aimed at destroying a major rest and recuperation facility for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group in Balakot in Pakistan Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa state. He noted that "around 300 terrorists are believed to have been killed".

    An Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 aircraft lands on the Agra-Lucknow expressway during a drill which, according to the Air Force officials, was held to use the expressway as landing strips in the event of emergency, in Unnao in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, October 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Pawan Kumar
    India Has Right to Fight Terrorists in Pakistan Just Like US Does - Minister
    However, Islamabad qualified IAF actions as violation of the country's sovereignty as India's warplanes crossed the LoC. According to Islamabad, two Indian aircraft were shot down during the 27 February aerial incident. For its part, India says it lost one MiG-21 and downed one PAF F-16 which Islamabad denies.

    According to Simha, Pakistan's response to India's counter-terror operation "was predictable": "They had to something to assuage the public," he suggested.

    "The question of PAF response being excessive doesn't arise," the journalist continued. "They tried to attack an Indian Army brigade headquarters using F-16s but were chased by MiG-21s with Sukhois providing CAP. One F-16 was shot down".

    The military observer recalled that it is not the first time that the two countries had clashed in the disputed Kashmir region since 1971.

    "In 1999 India attacked across the Line of Control to destroy the Northern Light Infantry in Pakistan-held Kashmir. The latest Balakot raid by the IAF is symptomatic of a new India that has clearly jettisoned its Gandhian aversion to war and is ready to retaliate with deadly force", the journalist concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker and the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India Has Right to Fight Terrorists in Pakistan Just Like US Does - Minister
    India Ships Fuel to Kashmir Airfields as Tensions With Pakistan Spike - Reports
    India-Pakistan: Author Sees Opportunity for Lowering Tension Amid Chaos
    Pakistan and India Exchange Fire in Kashmir - Indian Defence Ministry
    Tags:
    US military aid, defense budget, F-16, MiG-21, MiG-29, Indian Air Force (IAF), Pakistan Air Force, Jaish-e-Mohammad, India, United States, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Karate Training Exercises in Iraq
    Female Self-Defence Iraqi Style: Karate Training Exercises in the Mountains
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse