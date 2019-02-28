Register
13:26 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Why these wreckage are being taken away? Are these of F-16, which was reportedly shot down by Indian troops.?

    VIDEO Purportedly Showing Pakistani F-16 Shot Down by Indian MIG Goes Viral

    © Photo: Md Shafi Khatana ‏/twitter
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (36)
    101

    Two planes were shot down on Wednesday during the Indo-Pakistan skirmish, and the wreckage of both landed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. One was confirmed as a MIG-21 belonging to India while the other one was an F-16 which New Delhi claims to have downed.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — First photographs and video footage of the alleged wreckage of the Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jet which was shot down by an Indian MiG-21 Bison — an old warhorse of the Indian Air Force (IAF) — in a dogfight have emerged on Thursday. Commenting on the photographs published by the ANI news agency, defence journalists and analysts have said that the commanding officer of Pakistan's 7 Northern Light Infantry was among the officials who inspected the site.

    READ MORE: Pakistan and India Exchange Fire in Kashmir — Indian Defence Ministry

    Why these wreckage are being taken away? Are these of F-16, which was reportedly shot down by #Indian troops.? Hiding evidence? @ZeeNewsHindi @adgpi #abhinandan pic.twitter.com/YcfYomO92h

    Media reports suggest that at around 10:05 (IST) on Wednesday, an F-16 fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force violated Indian air space and entered the Nowshera sector. Pakistan claimed that its fighters had targeted four military installations and dropped bombs. The Indian Air Force responded instantly to the incursion, scrambling two MiG-21 Bisons which chased the F-16s and shot down one of them.

    Pakistani passengers from the Samjhauta Express arrive from Pakistan at Attari Railway Station, about 35 kms from Amritsar on September 29, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / NARINDER NANU
    Pakistan Suspends India-Pak Samjhauta Express Rail Link - Reports
    However, in this engagement, India also lost a MiG 21. The wreckage of both planes landed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and one IAF pilot who landed in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir was detained by the Pakistan Army.

    "In the aerial engagement [on Wednesday], one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side," Raveesh Kumar, an Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, claimed

    Indian defence analysts are claiming that some photos and videos circulating on social media are of an F-16 Block 50 fighter jet which was shot down by a MiG-21 using short-range R-73 missiles.

    These are images which my sources indicate are a part of the debris of a Pak Air Force F-16 which was shot down down by the IAF MiG 21 Bison. pic.twitter.com/TA6h0DVAmJ

    Earlier, the Pakistani Defence Ministry claimed that it shot down two Indian fighter jets and arrested two pilots, but later, spokesperson for the country's armed forces Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that only one pilot was apprehended. On Wednesday, during a press briefing, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that the Pakistan Air Force did not use F-16 fighter jets in Wednesday's engagement and reports of India shooting down a PAF F-16 are incorrect.

    An Indian strategist opined that Pakistan assumed that the second downed jet on its side was an IAF jet when it was actually an F-16 of PAF. The "second pilot" Pakistan earlier claimed to be in custody and in hospital may be a PAF pilot.

    READ MORE: Pakistan's Envoy Blames US for 'Emboldening' India Amid Kashmir Escalation

    "If I am not mistaken, US sold new F-16s to Pakistan in 2016 under part Foreign Military Financing, as Pak promised to use them for fighting terrorism. Now they have used them in an offensive role against India. It's a clear violation and Trump, the businessman needs to be told!" Nitin Gokhale, a national security analyst, tweeted.

    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (36)

    Related:

    Pakistan's Envoy Blames US for 'Emboldening' India Amid Kashmir Escalation
    DoD Urges India, Pakistan to Cease Military Actions After Kashmir Air Skirmishes
    UN Urges India, Pakistan to De-Escalate Tensions in Disputed Kashmir Region
    Forging Alliances: Russia, India, China Aim to Expand Trilateral Cooperation
    Tags:
    MiG-21, F-16, air strike, propaganda, Pakistani Air Force, Indian Air Force, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok