Pakistan and India Exchange Fire in Kashmir - Indian Defence Ministry

"At about 0600 hours [00:30 GMT], Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing small arms along LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector. The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. The firing stopped at about 0700 hours," Anand said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times newspaper.
The strike came after a deadly attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad on the Indian paramilitary police force in Kashmir in mid-February. While India has accused Pakistan of supporting the militants and having a "direct hand" in the incident, Pakistan has rejected the allegations, accusing India, in turn, of being responsible for human rights violations taking place in Kashmir.
