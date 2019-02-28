Pakistan and India Exchange Fire in Kashmir - Indian Defence Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani servicemen shelled on Thursday morning India's positions located across the so-called Line of Control (LoC) separating the Indian- and Pakistani-controlled parts of the disputed Kashmir region, having violated the ceasefire, Lt. Col. Devender Anand, the spokesman for the Indian Defense Ministry said.

"At about 0600 hours [00:30 GMT], Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing small arms along LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector. The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. The firing stopped at about 0700 hours," Anand said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

This week, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, as the two countries engaged in an air battle and lost jets in it. It followed an air strike by the Indian Air Force on what it said was a camp of the militant Jaish-e-Mohammad group, considered terrorist by India, which was located on the Pakistani soil across the LoC.

The strike came after a deadly attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad on the Indian paramilitary police force in Kashmir in mid-February. While India has accused Pakistan of supporting the militants and having a "direct hand" in the incident, Pakistan has rejected the allegations, accusing India, in turn, of being responsible for human rights violations taking place in Kashmir.