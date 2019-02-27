Register
17:11 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of Jamiat Talaba Islam (JTI), student wing of religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), chant slogans as they celebrate, after Pakistan shot down two Indian military aircrafts, in Lahore, Pakistan February 27, 2019

    India-Pakistan: Tension Increasing Between Nuclear-Armed Neighbours - Scholar

    © REUTERS / Mohsin Raza
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Conflict Between Indian, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (16)
    311

    The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that its airstrikes on the Indian jets were conducted in an attempt to show readiness for self-defence. India, in turn, the Indian Foreign Ministry said that a Pakistani jet was shot down in the aerial incident over the disputed Kashmir region, adding that India also lost one Mig-21 aircraft.

    The airstrikes came just a day after the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike against a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad group, considered terrorist by India, which was located across the LoC. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has slammed the airstrike as a violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

    This incident followed the February 14 attack, in which a car carrying over 100 pounds of explosives was detonated on a highway next to a security convoy in the Pulwama district of the Jammu and Kashmir state, killing 45 Indian paramilitary officers.

    A man looks at a television screen displaying the pictures of the Indian pilots, said to be captured by Pakistan after shooting down two Indian planes, in Karachi, Pakistan February 27, 2019
    © REUTERS / Akhtar Soomro
    LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan Shoots Down Indian Warplane Over Kashmir Amid Escalation (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Sputnik spoke about increasing tensions between India and Pakistan with Muhammad Amir Rana, Director of the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) in Islamabad.

    WATCH: Alleged Footage of Indian Jet Going Down After Being Hit by Pakistan

    Sputnik: India’s Foreign Ministry said that the airstrike was absolutely necessary due to what it said was Pakistan's inability to destroy terrorist facilities. Was this violation of Pakistani aerospace justified in your opinion?

    Muhammad Amir Rana: Absolutely not; this violation is not justified in any way, because it’s not violated the disputed line of control but this time the Indian aircrafts have gone deep inside Pakistan according to their claim that they had hit Daesh camps there, but so far local media and local people are coming with a counter argument and they say that there was a strike last night but there was no site there. So it was an empty piece of land where this strike has been managed. So the issue right now is that tension is increasing right now between two nuclear-armed neighbours. The Prime Minister held a meeting with the Cabinet and the Prime Security Committee and they have decided not only to take up this issue on the international, diplomatic level, but also ordered the security forces to get prepared for an equal level of response from Pakistan.

    READ MORE: Alleged VIDEO of Pakistan Troops Saving Captured Indian Pilot From Furious Mob

    Obviously, this is a very critical situation, and the response we were anticipating should come from the international community, mainly from the US. We haven’t seen any proper reaction on this incident. I think this is the time that the international community should come in, intervene and de-escalate the situation. Otherwise, the media in India and the public sentiments are basically been nurtured and they are provoking this situation here in this region. I think it is not going to benefit either country, either India or Pakistan, in any way. So this is, I think, a really delicate situation in the region is right now, especially in the context where there was a bright prospect for peace and reconciliation and this is happening when India-Pakistan tension has started. Of course, it will disturb the total peace processes and all the regional achievement that has been made recently, but this is not a good sign for regional peace nor for global peace.

    Sputnik: Pakistan rejected India’s claim that it killed many militants in an airstrike, branding it self-serving and reckless. What do you make of the statement?

    A Pakistan army soldier stands guard at hilltop post at a forward area on the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India. (File)
    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed)
    Timeline: India-Pakistan Spat Over Kashmir Spanning Five Decades
    Muhammad Amir Rana: Pakistan has come up with the response just shortly before, and they completely rejected this claim and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister claimed, that yes, they have violated the Line of Control and they have entered Pakistani airspace, but they haven’t engaged any target to whom they are allegedly claiming that they were terrorist hideouts or training camps. So this is, as I mentioned, the local account, which is coming from the ground that is totally contradicting the Indian claim.

    READ MORE: #PakistanStrikesBack Trending on Twitter Amid Kashmiri Border Clashes

    The issue is not 'is it true or not', but the issue is the tension which has been triggered and the situation is getting aggravated between the two countries. If Pakistan responded with an equal level of military response, ultimately it could trigger full-scale tension, and I think this is the worst case scenario we have to avoid.  The leadership in India especially has to respond equally. […] As I mentioned, this is the time for the international community to come forward and to intervene, the United Nations, the United States, Moscow, I think they should intervene in this situation. China also has influence in this region. The situation is moving towards a very critical phase, so we have to avoid it and this is quite strange; we haven’t seen any response from the international community yet.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Topic:
    Conflict Between Indian, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (16)
    Tags:
    India, Kashmir, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse