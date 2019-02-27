Register
18:45 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian Air Force (IAF) MIG-21 passes near Sukhoi-30 fighter jets before a drill for Air Force Day celebrations in Kalikunda IAF airbase around 170 km west of Kolkata on September 29, 2011

    'Trigger-Happy' Elements in India & Pakistan May Ratchet Conflict Up – Activist

    © AFP 2018 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On 27 February, Pakistan said it had shot down two Indian jet fighters over the disputed region of Kashmir. Speaking to Sputnik, Najam U Din, former director of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and a human rights activist, shared his views on the escalation of tensions between the two nuclear powers.

    The recent Indian-Pakistani aerial escalation should be solved in a civilised manner while the use of military assets may further escalate tensions, Najam U Din,  former director of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and a human rights activist, told Sputnik, commenting on the downing of Indian aircraft by the Pakistani military over Kashmir.

    "The current standoff is most unfortunate," Din said. "Both countries have much more pressing issues to attend to than rattling their sabres and advocating restraint alternatively. That use of military assets will only escalate things a push the other side to respond is much more obvious this morning than before".

    According to the human rights activist, by ratcheting tensions up the two countries will prolong the conflict until "things get out of hand".

    "These are times when nations need statesmen," he opined. "Unfortunately, on both sides there are trigger-happy elements that would do much to avoid losing face in front of their domestic audience".

    Supporters of Jamiat Talaba Islam (JTI), student wing of religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), chant slogans as they celebrate, after Pakistan shot down two Indian military aircrafts, in Lahore, Pakistan February 27, 2019
    © REUTERS / Mohsin Raza
    India-Pakistan: Tension Increasing Between Nuclear-Armed Neighbours - Scholar
    On 27 February, the Pakistani Armed Forces reported that they had shot down two Indian fighter jets that allegedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC) over the disputed Kashmir region and violated Pakistani airspace. The Indian Foreign Ministry acknowledged that the country lost one MiG-21 warplane adding that the pilot had gone missing. It further specified that a Pakistani aircraft was also downed in an air incident. For its part, Islamabad denied that any of its jets were struck and said that it managed to capture two Indian pilots.

    "Another thing that should be understood is the omnipresent potential for tensions exploding without the Kashmir issue being tackled through discussions," Din suggested. "The general fear is that Kashmir will again be lost sight of and the immediate standoff will come to dominate everything and hopefully when things settle down soon. It would again the same pretence on Kashmir. Until the next trigger happens".

    He emphasised that "the only way forward for both sides is to discuss all issues in a civilised manner".

    Following the aerial incident Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan signalled his willingness to "sit down and talk" the situation through.

    "We didn't take action earlier without assessing our own damage from Indian airstrikes because we wanted a justified response. Two Indian MiGs that entered Pakistani airspace today after our retaliation were shot down," Khan said on 27 February.

    Taliban fighters. (File)
    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    Taliban Rubbishes Reuters' Report About Reaction to India-Pakistan Escalation
    Tensions escalated on 14 February when Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a Pakistan-based Islamist terrorist group, attacked an Indian security convoy in an India-controlled part of Kashmir, killing 45 Indian paramilitary officers. The assault is the biggest terrorist act in India since 2008.

    In response, the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched a retaliation mission on 26 February targeting the terrorist group's positions within the territory of Pakistan. According to the India's Ministry of External Affairs, the air raid was a "non-military" pre-emptive move. However, the action was qualified by Islamabad as "an act of aggression" threatening Pakistan's national security.

    JeM was founded by Pakistani Muslim cleric Masood Azhar in 2000 and has been blamed by New Delhi for terrorist attacks on the territory of India since 2001. India and Pakistan have been involved in three wars and military standoffs over Kashmir since the partition of British India in 1947.

    New Delhi claims the entire territory of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir and controls nearly half of the territory. India's claims are contested by Islamabad. In 1972 India and Pakistan established the Line of Control, dividing the former princely state between the warring parties in accordance with the Simla Agreement.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India-Pakistan: Tension Increasing Between Nuclear-Armed Neighbours - Scholar
    Taliban Rubbishes Reuters' Report About Reaction to India-Pakistan Escalation
    Pakistani PM Says Country Ready to Cooperate With India on Kashmir Attack
    Moscow Urges India, Pakistan to Show Restraint Amid Escalated Tensions
    India Closes Northern Airspace Amid Escalation of Tensions With Pakistan
    Tags:
    warplane, conflict, aircraft, MiG-21, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Imran Khan, India, Kashmir, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse