14:02 GMT +327 February 2019
    Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), speaks after voting in the general election in Islamabad, July 25, 2018

    Pakistani PM Says Country Ready to Cooperate With India on Kashmir Attack

    The Pakistani military earlier announced that two Indian pilots have been captured. The downing of the Indian jets came a day after Indian warplanes struck a military training camp in Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir.

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his country should "sit down and talk" to resolve the crisis with India which broke out on Wednesday after the Pakistani Air Force downed two Indian warplanes and captured two pilots.

    "We didn't take action earlier without assessing our own damage from Indian airstrikes because we wanted a justified response. Two Indian MiGs that entered Pakistani airspace today after our retaliation were shot down," Khan said on Wednesday.

    Earlier in the day, the Pakistani Army said it had downed two Indian jets that crossed the Line of Control over the disputed Kashmir Region and entered Pakistan's airspace.

    This contradicts the account of India's Foreign Ministry, which maintained that India lost one MiG-21 aircraft in the aerial incident and that a Pakistani jet was also shot down.

    It comes a day after the Indian Air Force conducted an airstrike against a military training camp in Pakistan, killing "a very large number of people". The camp, according to New Delhi, belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad, the terror group responsible for a suicide car bomb attack on a paramilitary convoy in the Indian-controlled Kashmir on 14 February.

    The Indian Foreign Ministry said that the attack was carried out due to Islamabad's alleged "inability to act in order to destroy terrorist infrastructure," while the Pakistani Foreign Ministry slammed the airstrike as a violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

