Pakistani Media Releases Alleged VIDEO of Captured Indian Pilot

Radio Pakistan has released what it claims is the footage of the captured and injured Indian pilot. On a 49-second video, the alleged pilot says his name and military rank. "My personal number is 27981, I am a Hindu," the man said.
As seen in the footage, the man is blindfolded with a rag, and dried blood is visible on his face.
The authenticity of the video has yet to be confirmed, while Pakistani military said that two Indian pilots had been captured, with one of them needing medical help following the downing of the Indian Air Force aircraft by Pakistan.
The arrested Indian pilot #PakistanArmyZindabad#Budgam#PakistanAirForceOurPride#PakistanStrikesBack#PakistanZindabaad pic.twitter.com/UIPHFBv2Sk— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) February 27, 2019
READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan Shoots Down Indian Warplanes Over Kashmir Amid Escalation
At the same time, Indian Twitter users have suggested that the alleged video had been published on YouTube a day before the downing took place.
The video got published on YouTube on 26 feb see here.. #Fakistan pic.twitter.com/LSbdxzS5dO— Swanand K (@1Swanand) February 27, 2019
It comes a day after the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike against a camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group, which claimed responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack against the Indian security convoy on February 14. The camp was situated in the Pakistani-controlled part of the Kashmir region. The Indian Foreign Ministry said that the attack was necessary. However, the Pakistani National Security Council reportedly rejected the claims that the airstrike targeted terrorists.
