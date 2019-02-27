India Closes Northern Airspace Amid Escalation of Tensions With Pakistan

The Indian government has suspended air traffic in the northern part of the country after an Indian Air Force jet crashed in the Budgam area of Central Kashmir amid reports of Pakistan shooting down Indian fighter jets.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A government official told Sputnik that the Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar and Chandigarh airports were being closed to civilian air traffic amid an escalation of cross-border attacks between the land and air forces of India and Pakistan.

"Air traffic has been suspended until further notice in light of the emergency," an Airport Authority of India official told Sputnik.

Early Wednesday morning, Pakistan Air Force fighter jets crossed the LoC (de facto border with India) and dropped bombs on Indian Territory. However, the Indian government did not provide further details of the incursion.

J&K: Pictures of craters formed from Pakistani bombs dropped near Indian Army post in Rajouri sector. Pic courtesy: Army sources) pic.twitter.com/bAqG1YW3AO — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

Pakistan also claimed that their air force had shot down two Indian aircraft from inside Pakistani airspace. Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor of the ISPR (the Pakistani army's information agency) said one of the aircraft fell inside Pakistani-controlled Jammu and Kashmir while the other one fell inside Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Pakistan's Air Force on Wednesday conducted strikes across the Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson of Pakistan said that Pakistan has no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm.