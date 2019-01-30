Register
19:21 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dollars

    Finance Expert on Why Debt-Fuelled Time Bombs Won't Blow Up World in 2019-2020

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 0 0

    A new financial global crisis is nowhere near, although left-leaning US MSM are predicting doom and gloom, according to Fabien Chalandon, a French private investor, banker, and writer. Speaking to Sputnik, he has explained why the world can benefit from US-China trade rebalancing and why Japan remains a serious player in the global economy.

    "I do not share the view that the world is facing another 2007 massive crisis", Fabien Chalandon, a French private investor, banker, and writer, told Sputnik, adding that some mainstream media, Bloomberg in particular, are igniting market volatility.

    "There are plenty of debt-fuelled time bombs in the world, but none which could individually shake the financial system as was the case ten years ago when the US's reckless mortgage binge combined with absurd levels of banking leverage destroyed banks' balance sheet and individual savings all over the world, thus freezing markets to a standstill with key actors close to or in bankruptcy with liquidity and even solvability issues", the private investor underscored.

    A New York Times article titled "Are You Ready for the Financial Crisis of 2019?" noted in December that "financial Cassandras" were warning about the "global debt bubble" and forthcoming crash. Likewise, The Guardian foresees doom and gloom in 2020.

    US Dollar
    CC0
    US Economy May Go Bust if Dollar Loses Its Reserve Currency Status – Ex-Reagan Adviser
    According to Chalandon, "the US public debt level is still manageable and compared to the size of its economy well below its post Second World and Vietnam War level, its corporations are healthy, and consumers has delivered since 2007". However, there is one exception, namely, the student debt, the banker highlighted.

    "Its main problem is the state of its public infrastructure, which is crumbling and needs a massive overhaul", he noted. "The FED has managed to taper its quantitative easing (QE) and implement a much more balanced rate structure without triggering a massive meltdown of markets".

    'Trump Rightly Took China Head-On on Trade Issue'

    Commenting on the US-China tariff spat the French private investor argues that "Donald Trump rightly took China head-on on the issue of trade, as China represents three quarters of its external deficit, is the largest source of technology pilfering in the world and has closed its key markets to boost local production by local actors".

    US dollar notes and an American visa
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Economic Doomsday? Why Soros is Betting Against Trump's Recovery Plan
    Chalandon elaborated that "the rebalancing will trigger a progressive repatriation of supply chains to the US, thus bolstering the US economy, which overall fundamentals are today very healthy".

    Meanwhile, China has signalled that it is not going to slash its US Treasury holdings amid the 90-day trade truce. Earlier in December, Trump tweeted that the trade negotiations with China were going "very well".

    Even the detention of Huawei's senior executive manage in Canada at the request of the US did not upend the Trump-Xi truce.

    White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow announced Tuesday that Donald Trump is "moderately optimistic" about the US striking a trade deal with China by a 2 March deadline, when the mutual tariff truce expires.

    "Asia is the world's future growth's pool, where most of the opportunities lie", Chalandon pointed out.

    He explained that "China is slowly adjusting from an infrastructure and basic industry-led growth model to a more Western consumer-led pattern of expansion, with lower level of growth rates".

    "This relatively unnoticed fundamental change of growth model incidentally has a far greater impact on the structure of trade than the current trade spat with the US. China has an internal debt problem with the quasi banking sector, but capable central bank managers sit on top of these issues. Growth potential is still large as it needs to bring out of poverty around 300 million people", the French private investor underscored.

    Why Japan is the Wealthiest Country in the World

    According to Chalandon, Japan deserves more careful attention.

    "Japan is today the wealthiest country in the world as measured by its external net asset base, which is greater than the sum of the positions of the next two subsequent countries, China and Germany", he emphasised. "It is present in most advanced sectors, including robotics, space, genetics, defence, artificial intelligence etc."

    A protestor wearing a yellow vest holds a banner during the yellow vests rally in Paris, France. So-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French cars — started in mid-November and have evolved into a large-scale movement against government policies and rising living costs.
    © Sputnik / Julien Mattia
    Finance Expert on How France & Italy May Bring Down European Community, Euro
    The banker admitted that Japan's public debt "is a staggering 250 percent of GDP"; however, this is "not a source of volatility, as 90 percent of it is owned by its residents", he explained.

    "More importantly it mostly fuelled over the past 30 years a large investment in health and public infrastructure, which is today second to none. Japan has plenty of leeway to increase taxes if needed (sales tax, indirect taxes). In addition, both its consumers and companies are very rich", Chalandon pointed out.

    In contrast, Europe remains the "sick" region that prompts serious concerns with its "intractable governance, conflicting policies, anaemic growth and way too high a level of public debt", according to the writer; still, the situation in the EU is not fraught with the risk of a global financial collapse.

    "This does not mean that volatility in the markets will disappear", he noted. "But a lot could be said on the nefarious role of Bloomberg in staging business news to ignite volatility way outside the clinical reading of fundamentals, which at the end prevail".

    Chalandon underscored that "still overall fundamentals look good, even if the current trade fight can temporarily reduce international trade's contribution to global growth: A rebalancing of US trade with China is good for the US, and therefore good for the rest of the world".

    Fabien Chalandon is non-executive chair of Telnic Limited currently living in Kyoto, Japan. In parallel to his investment banking carrier, he co-founded in France and ran a political think tank, Fondation Concorde, was awarded the French Legion d'Honneur in 2000 and wrote for leading French newspapers on political issues. His father, Albin Chalandon, served as minister of various governments under President Charles de Gaulle and Georges Pompidou and then Minister of justice between 2006 and 2008 in a Jacques Chirac led government under then President Francois Mitterrand.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    IMF Deputy Chief Issues Stark Warning Over Next Global Financial Crisis
    New Crisis Looming? FTSE, Dow Latest Drops Indicate Global Volatility - Scholar
    Will a New Global Crisis Start in China?
    WTO in 'Deepest Crisis Ever', Reform Antiquated Approaches to Global Trade—EC
    Tags:
    financial crisis, Quantitative easing (QE), Second World War, 2008 Global Economic Crisis, Vietnam War, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, Europe, Japan, United States, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse