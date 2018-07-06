Register
21:58 GMT +306 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    US dollar notes and an American visa

    Economic Doomsday? Why Soros is Betting Against Trump's Recovery Plan

    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    101

    The US economy is by no means facing a "doomsday," Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik, commenting on the reports about the steadily increasing US national debt and trade deficit. According to the analyst, the system could be fixed and President Donald Trump knows how to do it.

    The soaring US national debt is triggering concerns among US businessmen and officials, who call it nothing short of the "biggest domestic threat."

    "I think we're headed over the edge," Andy Biggs, a conservative Republican congressman told Fox News in mid-June. "Think of it as a waterfall, we're in the boat, and now we're almost at the point where we can't get out of the flow. We're heading over unless we do something immediately."

    Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and the US Office of Government Accountability (GAO) has warned the US Congress that the country's federal deficit is likely to reach $1 trillion by 2020, adding that the country's debt-to-GDP ratio may skyrocket to 106 percent within 14 to 22 years.

    Admitting that the aforementioned fears are not groundless, Wall Street analyst, investor and investigative journalist Charles Ortel asserted to Sputnik that "doomsday" is nowhere near.

    According to the analyst, the Trump team knows how to fix it.

    "Compared to other nations, the US position in 2018 is far less precarious, particularly given steps taken since January 20, 2017 and continuing by the Trump Administration," he stressed.

    The National debt is shown behind Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as he testifies on the semiannual monetary policy report to the House Financial Services Committee, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Clock's Ticking: Congressman Warns About ‘Debt Bomb’ Threat to the US
    Ortel explained that the Trump administration inherited challenges that President Obama had failed to address during the eight years of his rule while simultaneously weakening what remained of the US' international standing, and almost waging a "war on capitalism" itself.

    "Yes, Americans need to wean ourselves from borrowing, and yes, we need to introduce fiscal discipline particularly to our slew of federal, state, and local governments that spend more than $6 trillion per year," Ortel highlighted.

    The analyst has drawn attention to the fact that even before Trump's inauguration, investors showed their support for reversing Obama (and Bush Senior/Bill Clinton/Bush Junior) policies "by bidding prices of most equity securities up substantially."

    "Quickly, investor enthusiasm then proved well founded, as the Trump team tore through and tore up the damaging and ill-conceived regulatory/administrative state, and achieved historic reforms especially including with our cumbersome tax system," the investor elaborated.

    Time to Bring an End to 'Unregulated Globalism'

    According to Ortel, the roots of the current economic problems go deep into the 2000s and the 1990s.

    "Since 2001, the United States government has squandered several trillions of dollars on foreign military initiatives, and wasted even more money on ill-conceived domestic spending programs," the Wall Street analyst explained. "Meanwhile, American private borrowers (households, companies, financial institutions) have changed their attitudes towards debt, becoming far more comfortable maintaining high and increasing levels of debt in an environment where US dollar interest rates declined and still remain low."

    2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) arrives with her husband former President Bill Clinton for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017
    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    Clinton, Sachs' Role in Post-Soviet 'Privatizations' Deserves Scrutiny – Analyst
    The analyst believes that to get out of the danger zone, the US must disrupt its dangerous adherence to "unregulated globalism," promoted by neoliberal economists.

    He highlighted that "this [globalist] project, begun around 1988, has created an international network of current and former political leaders who seem interested to weaken influence of national governments, while promoting regional and international bureaucracies."

    The scheme was aimed at enriching multinational conglomerates and their political cronies, by no means benefitting the middle and working classes.

    Trump's Opponents Throwing Sand in the President's Gears

    Commenting on the alarm raised by left-leaning MSM regarding the US economic difficulties and the Trump strategy, the analyst remarked that "what the corporate-owned mainstream media should have noticed were [the] origins of our present woes."

    "Root causes include: the internet bubble, the housing bubbles, and the ill-advised decisions by the U.S. central banking system and foreign counterparts to suppress benchmark interest rates since January 1, 2009. Central bank intervention gave the illusion of progress and recovery, when private sector incomes (per person) have not grown since 2001 anywhere near the rates seen during the greatest boom ever (1982 through 1998/9)," he pointed out.

    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin und sein US-Amtskollege Donald Trump (Archiv)
    © Sputnik / Michail Klimentjew
    Wall Street Analyst Explains How Trump-Putin Summit May Ease Tensions in Europe
    According to the investor, it is quite probable that Trump opponents will use the present economic problems as arguments against Trump and Republican candidates in the looming November 2018 elections.

    "Here, I would note that speculators including George Soros and other Trump-haters have reaped billions in profits before betting against governments around the world," he said. "It would not surprise me at all that many are now betting against Donald Trump's recovery plan."

    However, "freed from yokes placed on entrepreneurs and job creators by past administrations, Americans are stepping up and building back stronger than ever," the Wall Street analyst concluded.

    The views of the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Economy Going Full Throttle 'Towards National Ruin'
    Capitalism Run Amok: US National Debt at $21 Trillion
    National Debt Clock Relaunched in New York Ahead of Controversial Tax Bill Vote
    CBO Predicts Persistently Large US Federal Deficit in Next Decade
    Tags:
    trade deficit, GDP, national debt, Federal Reserve, U.S. Department of State, George H.W. Bush, Donald Trump, George W. Bush, George Soros, Barack Obama, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse