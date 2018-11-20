Register
22:46 GMT +320 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump is applauded after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017

    House of Cards: Analyst Explains Why Going After Trump Won't Benefit House Dems

    © REUTERS / Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 10

    The Democratic majority in the House of Representatives may launch an all-out offensive against Donald Trump kicking off new inquiries into the president, his administration and his family, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik, explaining why Democrats will still have to forge compromises with Trump if they want to stay in power.

    Democrats are sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for a whole set of investigations to be launched against Donald Trump in the House in 2019, as the House majority gained by them in midterms gives them subpoena powers.

    "Don't wring your hands about investigating Trump," The Washington Post's Greg Sargent wrote, addressing House Democrats.

    "President Donald Trump's famously opaque business will face a bracing new reality next year when House Democrats hit it with a flurry of subpoenas for the first time," predicts Bloomberg's Shahien Nasiripour.

    Earlier, The Washington Post outlined 12 issues the Democrats plan to investigate when they take over in January 2019. These ‘targets' include the alleged ‘Russian interference,' acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker, Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, ‘media targeting,' tax returns, and other matters.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel admitted that "corporate-owned media outlets and Democrats surely will up their clamor for action against President Trump, his family, and his administration".

    "There is little that Republicans can do to change that reality," he added.

    Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens as Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    'Judgement Day' Nears: Analyst on Why Clinton May Finally End Up Behind Bars
    "Certainly, Republicans conducted endless investigations of President Bill Clinton and of President Barack Obama when they controlled the House of Representatives so turnabout seems fair play," the analyst pointed out.

    Ortel presumed that if economic growth slows down, Democrats ‘might be able to build momentum against President Trump'.

    Furthermore, according to the investigative journalist, "a Democrat controlled House could [even] vote out one or more Articles of Impeachment after using extensive hearings to damage President Trump's reputation". However, their efforts are unlikely to prove effective in the Republican-held Senate, he stressed.

    "Barring new developments the plot to impeach  and convict President Trump for 'treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors' is destined to fail in the US Senate, where a two-thirds vote is required to obtain a conviction on any impeachment count," Ortel said.

    House May Turn Into a 'Nonstop Battleground'

    It appears that the House will turn into a battlefield starting from January 2019. The Atlantic's Uri Friedman foresees that "a divided Congress means that House Democrats will take more of an investigative posture than a legislative one".

    He also added that in 2019 Trump will need Congress's approval to conclude new trade agreements — the backbone of his foreign policy — including the newly renegotiated NAFTA, and any future pacts with Japan or post-Brexit UK.

    Commenting on the issue, Ortel opined that "it is likely that the House of Representatives will be a nonstop battleground between economically prudent nationalists, and economically illiterate, mob loving, globalists".

    US House of Representatives. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Wall Street Analyst Explains Why New Balance of Power in Congress Benefits Trump
    According to the analyst, "if the US economy continues to grow, if good private sector jobs are created and if markets do not crash, the American public will continue to hold the House of Representatives in low esteem and tune out the bickering and endless partisan conflicts".

    However, "if economic conditions worsen and if markets crash, then Americans and others around the world will push for sensible actions in the US to bring our debt and government deficits under control," Ortel suggested.

    Will Trump Become a Lame Duck President?

    The question then arises whether the Democratic majority in the House can make Trump a ‘lame duck president' by derailing the president's initiatives and pushing ahead with its own agenda.

    The Wall Street analyst responded that in that case "a 'do-nothing' House of Representatives that pushes hard-left programs to expand the size and cost of government but fails to pass any of these plans into law likely will be voted out of office in 2020".

    President Donald Trump, listens to FBI Director Christopher Wray speak, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, right, at the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in Quantico, Va.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Had Good Reason to Sack Sessions – Wall Street Analyst
    "Pushing unrealistic dreams and failing to achieve legislative successes will likely hurt hard-left Democrats in the minds of Americans who live in crucial swing states and are fed up with partisan politics as usual," the investigative journalist underscored.

    He recalled that the tactics employed against US Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh ‘ultimately backfired'.

    "Should Democrats fire up similar tactics against the Trump Administration for two very long years, I believe they actually may give President Trump the upper hand in the 2020 elections, should he decide to seek re-election," Ortel said.

    In an earlier interview with Sputnik, the Wall Street analyst noted that one should not underestimate a potential alliance between ‘economically conservative Democrats' and pro-Trump Republicans. "Ironically, forging consensus in the House starting in 2019 may prove much easier than it was during the first two years," the investigative journalist presumed on the heels of the US midterm elections.

    'I'm Better at That Game Than They Are'

    It seems that Donald Trump is not going to give up: Addressing a press conference after the 2018 midterm vote the US president called upon House Democrats to maintain cooperation and warned them against using the House to go after him.

    "They can play that game, but we can play it better, because we have a thing called the United States Senate and a lot of questionable things were done between leaks of classified information and many other elements that should not have taken place. I could see it being extremely good for me politically because I think I'm better at that game than they are, actually, but we'll find out," Trump emphasised.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Senator Calls for Probe Into Ivanka Trump Private Email Use
    'Trump Trying to Distance Himself From Criticism of Saudi Crown Prince - Scholar
    US Court Blocks Trump's New Asylum Rules - Reports
    Pakistan Summons US Envoy to Protest Trump's Tweets on Osama Bin Laden
    Paul Ryan Defends Navy Gen. Amid Trump Attacks on Osama bin Laden Operation
    Tags:
    investigations, impeachment, Brexit, Democrats, Republicans, economic growth, US Senate, US House of Representatives, US Congress, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse