Almost 50% of Americans Believe in Trump’s 2020 Reelection – Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Forty-seven per cent of likely US voters believe that President Donald Trump will be reelected in two years during the next presidential election, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released on Tuesday.

"Voters are shifting their attention to the presidential election in 2020 and are growing more convinced that there’s a second term in sight for the 45th president," the survey said.

The poll found that only 29 per cent think that the Democratic candidate will defeat Trump in 2020, while 16 per cent feel the US president will face impeachment before finishing his full term in office.

The survey polled 1,000 likely voters on November 7, the day after the midterm elections when US Democrats took control of the House of Representatives.

Trump of the Republican Party was elected in 2016 and is seeking re-election to a second term.