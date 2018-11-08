Oprah Gets Trumped: Republican Candidate Wins Georgia Governor Election

The legendary TV host invoked images of slavery and lynching during her campaigning for Abrams, and appealing to “black people with ancestors who never had the chance” to vote.

The legendary TV host invoked images of slavery and lynching during her campaigning for Abrams, and appealing to “black people with ancestors who never had the chance” to vote.

Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for the office of Governor of Georgia, ended up being defeated by her Republican rival Brian Kemp, who managed to secure over 50 percent of votes to secure victory. According to the official results, Kemp defeated Abrams by a 50,3 to 48,7 percent margin.

Abrams’ campaign was endorsed by several celebrities, including famous TV show host and author Oprah Winfrey, though it appears that their efforts were not enough to prevail against Kemp.

According to Breitbart, Oprah actively invoked images of slavery and lynching as she delivered an impassioned pro-Abrams campaign speech.

Oprah: “I'm here today because of the men and because of the women who were lynched, who were humiliated, who were discriminated against, who were suppressed, who were repressed and oppressed… I refuse to let their sacrifices be in vain." pic.twitter.com/9ijjOWkLv5 — NBCBLK (@NBCBLK) 1 ноября 2018 г.

"I’m here today because of the men and because of the women who were lynched, who were humiliated, who were discriminated against, who were suppressed, who were repressed and oppressed," Winfrey said.

She also reportedly addressed "black people with ancestors who never had the chance" to vote, claiming that those who sit at home and do not go out to vote "disrespect" their elders.

Other prominent public and political figures who endorsed Abrams include Hollywood celebrities like Will Ferrell and Michael B. Jordan, and former US president Barack Obama.