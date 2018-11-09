Register
20:29 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US House of Representatives. (File)

    Wall Street Analyst Explains Why New Balance of Power in Congress Benefits Trump

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 10

    In 2019 President Trump will have a strong majority in the US Senate, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik, explaining why, ironically, the Democrats-held House of Representatives may turn out to be more cooperative than the previous one.

    "The new team of Republicans in the House is likely to be more loyal to President Trump and may be able to forge alliances with economically conservative Democrats who will serve starting next year," Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel told Sputnik. "Ironically, forging consensus in the House starting in 2019 may prove much easier than it was during the first two years," he added.

    The US 2018 midterm elections took place on November 6, the Democrats won in the House with 225 seats versus 200 while the Republican majority expanded its number of US senators.

    U.S. President Donald Trump points to a questioner while taking questions during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm congressional elections at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Despite Dem House Majority, Trump Wins Midterms Thanks to ‘Blue Wave’ Failure
    Commenting on the Democratic Party's victory, Ortel noted that "normally, the first midterm election following a bitter presidential contest can trigger 'blowback' losses against officials in the president's party."

    "In the case of President Trump's historic, unexpected victory, the mainstream press and defeated Democrats literally bayed for blood and whipped up so much resistance that Donald Trump did not even enjoy a customary honeymoon period during the first months of his term," he recalled.

    Still, the Republicans' "defeat" in the House of Representatives is not as obvious as it seems.

    "Though Republicans lost control of the House, the team that presently serves there includes 'Never-Trumpers' and other establishment Republicans, some of whom did not even seek support in re-election contests," Ortel highlighted. "During his first two years, President Trump could not assure House members that he had the votes required in the Senate to pass legislation, given the staunch opposition of most Senate Democrats, and even that of John McCain, Jeff Flake, and Bob Corker, to pick just three Never-Trump Senate Republicans."

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions attend the National Peace Officers Memorial Service
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Dems Will Dig Down to Find Anything They Can to Impeach Trump - Ex-US Diplomat
    The Wall Street analyst opined that "starting in 2019, President Trump should have a strong majority in the Senate, so he can more forcefully negotiate with House Republicans to pick off economically conservative Democrats to win passage for initiatives including infrastructure, lowering health care costs, and even another tax cut for the middle class."

    Yet another issue is the Democrats' long-held dream of impeaching President Trump. Ahead of the midterms The Atlantic suggested that if Democrats manage to take control of the House, that would "put them in the position to begin nonstop investigations of the Trump administration" and, probably, "commence impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump."

    On November 8, The New York Times published an op-ed by Tom Steyer, an American billionaire hedge fund manager and the founder of Need to Impeach, eloquently entitled "Why Democrats Must Impeach the President."

    "As President Trump continues to accelerate his lawlessness, the new Democratic House majority must initiate impeachment proceedings against him as soon as it takes office in January," Steyer claimed.

    According to Ortel, "it is certainly possible that the House of Representatives may pass Articles of Impeachment, though these must be for 'High Crimes and Misdemeanours'."

    "So far, I have seen no specific allegations against President Trump for any crime that comes close to approaching the high bar set in the definition of 'High Crimes and Misdemeanours'," the investigative journalist underscored. "Unless new information emerges, any measures passed in the Democrat-controlled House would have to find a two-third's majority (67) vote [in the Senate] to secure conviction — a level that seems unattainable."

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Midterms Over, Congress Split: What'll Happen to Dollar, Anti-Russian Sanctions?
    Mixed US Midterms Results Offer Chance for Peace Agenda With Russia, China
    Despite Dem House Majority, Trump Wins Midterms Thanks to ‘Blue Wave’ Failure
    US Authorities Took Robust Action to Secure Midterms Technologies - OSCE
    Tags:
    impeachment, Democrats, Republicans, Senate, US House of Representatives, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse