Register
16:36 GMT +324 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017

    No One Dares Tell Soros the Post-WWII System Is No Longer Relevant – Analyst

    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 0 0

    George Soros, once a brilliant and effective strategist, is now fighting a losing battle and still dreams of his glory days, Eric Kraus, an independent political risk analyst, told Sputnik. According to the analyst, former White House strategist Steve Bannon is today what Soros was in the 1980s.

    George Soros, a Hungarian-born American billionaire and investor known as the man who "broke the Bank of England" has doubled down his efforts to support Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm elections in the US. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, his confrontation with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban continues after his Budapest-based Open Society Foundations' (OSF) headquarters were forced out of Hungary. For his part, former White House strategist Steve Bannon has kicked off the Movement project in an apparent attempt to counterbalance Soros' foundations, which have been operating in the Old Continent since 1984.

    Sputnik reached out to Eric Kraus, an independent political risk analyst, who once gave Soros valuable advice, asking him to share his view about the billionaire and explain the latter's current opposition to Trump and right-wing parties in the US and the EU.

    Sputnik: What's your take on George Soros' "struggle" against the Right in Europe, most notably Viktor Orban, and against Donald Trump in the US? Does he have a chance to win or is he on the wrong side of history now?

    Eric Kraus: I wish you hadn't asked me that question! The topic — though important, gives me no pleasure — this for two reasons:

    First, the attacks on Soros tend to attract some of the worst dregs of humanity: those same anti-Semites, infantile conspiracy theorists, and chronic losers who rant about the nefarious influence of the Rothschilds; a banking family once at the very heart of global finance, pulling all the strings… at the same time that Napoleon finally ran out of luck at Waterloo!

    Today, of course, the Rothschild banks — all of them combined — don't have one one-thousandth the heft of a Bank of America, or a Goldmans, or Deutsche (Bank). They are highly skillful but marginal players. As for Soros, his influence is substantial, but not terribly successful. He is fighting a losing battle. The color revolutions have faded — the push-back is underway.  It does not matter whether Soros is Jewish, Catholic or Hindu. What matters is whether or not he has remained faithful to his own intellectual framework — in my view he has not.

    READ MORE: Weaponizing Media: From 'The Russians Did It' to 'Rothschild Conspiracy'

    Steve Bannon, campaign CEO for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, looks on during a national security meeting with advisors at Trump Tower in New York. (File)
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    The Movement: What is Steve Bannon Cooking up in Europe?
    Second, for many years I deeply admired George — his early work was quite brilliant — "The Alchemy of Finance" being one of the only business books I not only finished, but actually read twice. When I left my native Paris for Moscow in 1997, the Open Society Foundation was doing some very useful non-political work here in Russia.

    Unfortunately, like many disruptive thinkers and mavericks, with time his views hardened along with his arteries; Soros is now sadly reminiscent of an aging African dictator, surrounded by sycophants and hangers-on, no one daring to tell him that he is missing the point — the world has moved on and faces new threats — the post-WWII system is no longer relevant.

    Soros still dreams of his glory days. This seems particularly tragic in the case of a man whose entire world view, and whose fabulously successful trading career, were based upon his constant challenge and re-challenge to his own most basic assumptions. Nothing was dogma to George — no ideology, no religion was allowed to get between him and the observed reality.

    READ MORE: Eurosceptics' Pressure May Erode Brussels' Subservience to US — Analyst

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations leaves after his speech entitled How to save the European Union as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations leaves after his speech entitled "How to save the European Union" as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018

    Sputnik: What kind of man is George Soros? Conservatives are blaming him for his migration policy and color revolts. When did he leave "the right path"?

    Eric Kraus: I once managed to convince Soros to not invest with [former Russian media tycoon Vladimir] Gusinsky, explaining that the guy was a fraud, essentially bankrupt, and was to the free press what Osama bin Laden is to civil aviation. George growled angrily, but displaying his famed flexibility, turned on a dime, abandoning the deal (thus saving himself a good $250 million.)

    Soros was distrustful, skeptical, totally unsentimental — always ready to discard anyone who lost his confidence, but with an extraordinary flexibility in his thought process. He was a good judge of men — his team was almost uniformly brilliant. Unfortunately, the drubbing he took in Russia, where his entire view of the political process was deeply flawed, seeing [then Russian President Boris] Yeltsin as some sort of liberal reformer who sought to create Soros' dreamed-of Open Society, caused serious damage to his fragile ego — and soured him when Russia finally did begin her historic transformation under Vladimir Putin. Gradually, Soros became increasingly dogmatic, mistaking the European status quo for his dreamed of kingdom of pure reason.

    READ MORE: US Midterms: Soros, Democrats Likely to Lose… Again — Wall Street Analyst

    Sputnik: Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has created The Movement as an organization to counterbalance Soros' left-wing NGOs in the Old Continent. What do you think about that? Does it mean the US wants to hijack the rise of the Right in the EU and take it under control? Or is Bannon's movement a "helping hand" stretched to European conservatives from the other side of the ocean?

    Eric Kraus: To describe Soros as "left-wing" is patently absurd — he is a billionaire, as anti-Marxist as anyone on Earth — a firm believer in the capitalist system who has never been remotely attracted by socialism. Soros is a liberal in the 19th century sense, a social radical intent upon imposing post-modern norms always and everywhere, and, closely linked to some of the worst of the Washington neocons, has become a fervent supporter of Washington's brutal foreign policy. 

    Hungarian-born US magnate and philanthropist George Soros attends an economic forum in Colombo on January 7, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
    Ex-Clinton Aide Cracks Up TV Host by Blaming Trump for Bomb in Soros’ Mailbox
    More generally — the old left-right dichotomy is as dead as the French Revolutionary Assemblé where it originally described the seating arrangements. Marxism — thus "the Left" — is no longer a remotely credible force. Instead, the new split is between Center and Periphery. The US Republican and Democratic parties are both Center, as are the European mainstream parties. The rebellious parties of Europe —Alternative for Germany (AfD), Lega Nord, Front National [The National Rally], the New Finns — are Periphery. Trump is something of a mixed bag, presenting himself as of the Periphery — but objectively advancing the economic interests of the Center — the US military-industrial complex and the major banks, while simultaneously engaging in political warfare with some of its effector organs — the CIA and the security state.

    READ MORE: Rise of the Right in EU: 'People Don't Want to be Raped and Robbed' — Academic

    Soros, is as much Center as it is possible to be, but his is a distinctly  rear-guard position — the failure of the old Atlantic Establishment to maintain the purchasing power of the middle-classes, the disaster of the euro for the young people of Southern Europe, the hijacking of the American economy by a tiny elite, the crumbling of the European social system amidst uncontrolled immigration and imposed social radicalism — all of these are now meeting a wave of popular rebellion which is far from having crested. It is hardly surprising that the old Establishment seeks to defend itself — and Soros has hardened from maverick to passionate paladin of the status quo.

    The fight between him and [Steve] Bannon shall be a pleasure to watch. Bannon is today what Soros was in the 1980s — a true maverick, prickly, aggressive, restless, hell to work with, totally unsuited to function in an organization… but devastatingly effective. If he is able to federate the parties of the European Periphery, and provide a united front against the massive inflow of African hunter-gatherers, as well as enforced political correctness (where a sex-change becomes something of a healthy choice — like shoe color or having tattoos) and its promoters' desire to destroy the Judeo-Christian basis of European civilization, he will have done us an immense service.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    NY Police Defuse Bomb Installed Into Mailbox Near Soros's House - Reports
    Republican Ad Claims Minnesota Democratic Candidate 'Owned' by Soros
    US Midterms: Soros, Democrats Likely to Lose… Again – Wall Street Analyst
    Comedian John Oliver Ridicules Idea of Soros Involvement in Kavanaugh Protests
    Anti-Kavanaugh Protester Confirms Working for Soros-Backed Group
    Trump Accuses Soros of Funding Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters
    Tags:
    left-wing, NGOs, political activism, liberalism, right-wing, billionaire, economy, Cold War, The Movement, National Rally, Lega Nord, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Open Society Foundations, Steve Bannon, Vladimir Gusinsky, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, George Soros, Boris Yeltsin, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Pain, No Gain: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder’s Competition in Israel
    Pump ... You ... Up: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder's Competition in Israel
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse