Register
20:09 GMT +318 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Steve Bannon, campaign CEO for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, looks on during a national security meeting with advisors at Trump Tower in New York. (File)

    The Movement: What is Steve Bannon Cooking up in Europe?

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik), Luc Rivet - Steve Bannon, a former adviser to US President Donald Trump, is the talk of the town not only in New York, where activists are protesting the right-wing advocate's appearance in a live debate set up by liberal UK weekly The Economist.

    The former US official but also in Europe where he is launching The Movement, a foundation and "club" expected to unite some European parties.

    Widely Criticized

    The Economist refused to withdraw its invitation for Bannon to participate in the newspaper's Open Future Festival. On Saturday, the former White House chief strategist was interviewed via video link by Zanny Minton Beddoes, the editor-in-chief of the UK newspaper. Protesters gathered next to the magazine's New York office to express their frustration with the outlet's decision to proceed with the interview.

    READ MORE: The New Yorker Magazine Drops Steve Bannon from Its Festival After Backlash

    Earlier in September, The New Yorker magazine reconsidered its plan to have a live interview with Bannon at its own festival. The magazine made the decision as it faced backlash from a number of journalists, who feared that the interview would give too big a platform for Bannon's views.

    READ MORE: Trump Gives Thumbs Up to Book Branding Him 'Most Sound-Minded' US President Ever

    Meanwhile, the preparations to launch Bannon's The Movement are progressing in Europe, ahead of the European Parliament election on May 23-26. The organization has already been registered, but it has yet to fully take shape. Bannon has promised to be fully active in developing his movement in Brussels, from November onward, after the US midterm elections.

    On September 8, Bannon and his closest ally in Europe, Mischael Modrikamen, the chairman of the small Belgian Parti Populaire (PP), flew discreetly by private jet from Brussels to Rome and then to Budapest, where they met Matteo Salvini, the head of the Italian Lega and the Italian interior minister. Bannon also met with Prime Minister of Hungary and head of the Fidesz party Viktor Orban.

    READ MORE: McCain and Bannon: Going, Going, Gone

    This came on the heels of an August meeting between Salvini and Orban, who pledged to promote anti-migration policy.

    Bringing Different Groups Together

    Modrikamen is working on the contacts, the statutes of the movement, and the proposals to be made to the parties growing fast everywhere in Europe.

    "Our Movement is conceived as a 'club', that will collect funds from donors, in America and Europe, to make sure the 'populist' ideas can be heard by the citizens of Europe who perceive more and more that Europe is not a democracy anymore. Important sums have already been collected," Modrikamen told Sputnik.

    However, next to the financing of the parties at the European level, the main question is, what will be the program that members of the club will defend? Parties, which planned to be included in the movement, have different profiles: some are more liberal than others, some believe in a form of European unity and others do not.

    The Movement intends to bring together parties that might be rivals in their own countries, to make itself into "a club and a think tank at the disposal of the parties participating, from all over Europe," the Belgian politician explained.

    "We are really open-minded and could very well see different parties as members, from the same country where they are competing with each other: why not see, next to the [France's National Rally] RN of Marine Le Pen, the party of Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, [Debout la France,] or The Republicans of [Laurent] Wauquiez?" Modrikamen said.

    READ MORE: Queen of Soul Dead at 76; Newspapers Unite Behind #FreePress; Bannon's Next Move

    In the Netherlands, this club could welcome both Party for Freedom, headed by Geert Wilders, and Forum for Democracy, led by Thierry Baudet. In Italy, it would bring together Lega and Brothers of Italy.

    "The idea is to analyze the evolving situation, with studies and polls in the different member states, on the real questions that worry citizens, not the lies and 'fake news' spread by the traditional political parties and their friends in the media," Modrikamen said.

    According to Modrikamen, who is heading The Movement in Bannon's absence, all parties are likely to have three topics on which they agree.

    "We are all sovereigntists and the common basic points on which there is unanimity and on which we want to build The Movement are: The fight against uncontrolled immigration; the fight against Islamism, for a real security on the continent; and a Europe of sovereign nations, proud of their identity," the Belgian politician said.

    Need for Such Club

    The parties may need such support as they are being targeted by the traditional parties, above all, financially, Gilles Lebreton, a French member of the European Parliament, told Sputnik.

    "The problem of the populist parties [in the parliament] is the fact that the traditional parties have vowed to strangle the so-called Eurosceptic, or worse even ‘Europhobic parties’ by cutting their financial support. All parties represented in the European Parliament benefit from relatively generous subsidies if they manage to form a ‘group’ representing at least seven European national parties (present or not in the European Parliament), with a minimum of 25 MEPs [members of the European Parliament]," Lebreton, who belongs to the French RN, said.

    READ MORE: Steve Bannon: US Deputy Attorney General Should Be Fired for Obstructing Justice

    According to the parliament member, the attacks on those who oppose the current state of affairs "have been relentless and scandalously biased for years."

    "The ADDE, the Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe, of parties like the British Nigel Farage (UKIP) and Nicolas Dupont Aignan (Debout la France!) have seen their financing cut by three-quarters for having organized polls in different European countries with respectable polling agencies. The ultras of the European Parliament (in this case the Greens) considered this as a way to influence the vote of the Brits, during the weeks leading to the Brexit referendum. It is ridiculous. Now they have turned to Marine Le Pen and our parties, with ludicrous accusations, so to me, the most important thing that Bannon could do is secure financing for the populist parties, from private donors, at European level," Lebreton said.

    READ MORE: Twitter Abuzz as Bannon Attacks Koch Bros, Paul Ryan, Republican Establishment

    Modrikamen has also expressed concern over the traditional parties' wish to "dry every financial source of the populist parties quickly, ahead of the campaign for the European elections next year."

    Bannon's foundation is expected to help right-wing groups with polling and research, and give them campaign advice.

    Tags:
    union, European Union, Steve Bannon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse