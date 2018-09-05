McCain and Bannon: Going, Going, Gone

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear is joined by award winning editorial cartoonist Ted Rall to talk about the bipartisan love of war and empire. The pair also discuss Steve Bannon's aborted participation in the upcoming New Yorker festival and the politics of whether or not he should be allowed a platform.

In addition Eugene and Ted discuss the closure of the Village Voice and the future of print media.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show to talk about the upcoming testimony of Twitter and Facebook executives before Congress.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by LJM of We Act Radio. The pair discuss the new Nike campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick and whether either side should be considered hypocritical.

