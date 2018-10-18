Register
14:03 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Wahllokale in Nürnberg, Bayern

    Scholar Explains Why Bavarian Vote Turned Into Nightmare for CSU, SPD

    © REUTERS / Michaela Rehle
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The outcome of the 2018 Bavarian state election has yet again demonstrated that Berlin's migration policy undermined the positions of Germany's major parties, giving way to the right-wing Alternative for Germany and the Greens, political scientist Werner Patzelt told Sputnik.

    The Christian Social Union (CSU) and Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) have suffered big losses in Bavaria's recent state election. Speaking to Sputnik Germany's Marcel Joppa, political scientist Werner Patzelt opined that Berlin's refugee policy had affected the outcome of the vote.

    "There are two different explanations for the result of the election, and, consequently, two different assessments," Patzelt elaborated. "One explanation is that the CSU is to blame for the Alternative for Germany's (AfD) rise due to [the CSU's] old inflexible position on migration policy. And then comes the logical conclusion that the CSU fully supports the migration policy of Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Horst Seehofer should leave his post as an interior minister."

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during an election campaign of her Christian Democratic Union, CDU, and the Christian Social Union, CSU, in Munich, southern Germany, Sunday, May 28, 2017
    © AP Photo / Matthias Balk
    CSU's Losses in Bavaria Can Partly Be Blamed on Berlin - Political Analyst
    The 2018 Bavarian state election took place on October 14 to elect 180 members of the 18th Landtag of Bavaria. However, the SPD won only 10.1 percent, losing nearly 10 percent if compared with its results in the last 2013 election, while the CSU gained just 36.8 percent of the vote, falling from a 46.5 percent share. These mean a serious loss for both parties. Now the CSU will need to form a coalition. For their part, the AfD and the Green Party scored 10.3 and 17.5 percent respectively, thus boosting their positions in the unicameral legislature of the state of Bavaria.  

    According to the political scientist, yet another explanation for the CSU's loss is that many in Bavaria had lost hope that the CSU could keep the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) on "the right path."

    "This time the CSU has failed to do that which prompted yet another 'anti-Merkel' election," he said. "This has strengthened the position of the AfD. Therefore, for the CSU, it would be correct to move towards fruitful migration and integration policy, and immediately turn its back on Angela Merkel."

    Seehofer Unlikely to Let Anyone Scapegoat Him

    Commenting on Horst Seehofer's possible resignation, Patzelt opined that the interior minister had no reason to retire.

    "Seehofer cannot understand what he did wrong, and believes that his own party sent him into battle and then left him alone in trouble," he said, adding that the politician was elected as a chair of the party until next fall.

    A man in traditional clothes casts his vote for the Bavarian state elections at a polling station in Maisach, Germany
    © REUTERS / Michael Dalder
    'Clear Signal' to Berlin: Politicians Speak on Election Results in Bavaria
    "In my estimation, he will not do a favor to his party to let it scapegoat him," the political scientist said.

    At the same time, the German scholar believes that one should not disregard the SPD, despite its huge loss.

    "The thing is that the SPD took the wrong track just on one political issue, namely the migration and integration policy," Patzelt explained. "The SPD has taken the stance that was not supported by a number of its supporters, its voters, as well as its municipal members. In this context, other issues, such as pension policy, health policy, etc. do not progress effectively."

    "In a clap, migration policy and its consequences have turned into [Germany's] central domestic political problem," he added.

    Additionally, the SPD has faced competition from the Green Party, the political scientist highlighted, explaining that the Greens, who are clearly liked the most by German journalists, is a party of "highly educated citizens."

    "The Greens have a positive image in Bavaria, they concentrate on such topics as the Motherland, love for the Motherland, and beautiful, environmentally friendly Bavaria in a friendly Europe. These are the topics that attract support," he underscored.

    What's Behind AfD's Sweeping Rise

    While the AfD has demonstrated impressive results in the latest vote, it performed even better in the 2017 German federal elections, winning 12.6 percent of the vote and receiving 94 seats.

    According to Patzelt, this time AfD faced strong competition from a group of independent candidates called "Free Voters."

    "If you look closely at the Free Voters, especially in Bavaria, then you can see that, as a rule, these are politicians who left the CSU," the scholar explained. [These are] individuals who for personal or other reasons could not find common ground with the CSU, although they represent the same political beliefs."

    Bjoern Hoecke, chairman of the Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) in the German state of Thuringia, leaves after a press statement in Erfurt, central Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    German Secret Service BfV to Decide on Surveillance of AfD by 2019 - Reports
    Assessing the AfD's political offensive, Patzelt pointed out that the right-wing party is the only political force directly opposing the government's refugee strategy and presenting its own vision on migration policy.

    "The AfD is the only party that represents the migration policy that runs counter to the prevailing consensus of the CDU, the Greens and the SPD, on which many have pinned their hopes," he underscored. "In addition, AfD is a party with a clearly articulated stance against Merkel. Those who want to see another chancellor or other chairman of the CDU in Germany pick AfD. And behind AfD there is a growing right-wing German populism, which has long been inexcusably underestimated."

    A man walks past a campaign poster of right-populist AfD party reading It's enough - Saxony-Anhalt elects AfD in Magdeburg, Germany.
    © AP Photo / Geir Moulson
    AfD Becomes 2nd Most Popular Party in Germany After Merkel's Conservative Bloc - Poll
    The political scientist noted that previously it was believed that German populism largely represented by the Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the Occident, abbreviated Pegida, were just racists and fascists who could be kept in line. However, it was the wrong vision, he remarked.

    "Right-wing populism has many supporters," Patzelt said. "Even in Bavaria, where the CSU has contained the right-wing populism for a long time, independently representing reasonable right-populist positions, even there this blocking force of the right-most of all German parties was not enough."

    According to the scholar, all the above explains the AfD's rise. He predicted that in Hesse and in the next elections for Lantag, especially in Eastern Germany, the party's climb to power would continue.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    CSU's Losses in Bavaria Can Partly Be Blamed on Berlin - Political Analyst
    'Clear Signal' to Berlin: Politicians Speak on Election Results in Bavaria
    CSU Wins Bavaria Parliament Election - Authorities
    Regional Vote in Bavaria: Storm That Might Reach Berlin
    Merkel's Ally CSU Suffers Losses in Bavaria Election, Loses Majority - Exit Poll
    Tags:
    refugee policy, vote, elections, migration, Christian Social Union (CSU), Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Green Party, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Alternative for Germany (AfD), Horst Seehofer, Angela Merkel, Germany, Bavaria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes of the World
    Next Stop, Wonder: Most Astonishing Train Routes in the World
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse