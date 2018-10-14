Merkel's Ally CSU Suffers Losses in Bavaria Election, Loses Majority - Exit Poll

The Bavarian CSU, a key ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, CDU, leads in the regional election in Bavaria, securing 35,5% of votes, according to exit poll results.

Despite the fact that Bavarian CSU received 35,5% of votes in the regional election, the party suffered their worst election result since 1950, as the results of the exit poll show.

The party's secretary-general, Markus Blume confessed to ARD television channel that this was a sad day for the conservatives but said they should wait for all returns to come in.

The sister party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats is trailed by the Greens with 18.5 percent and the Free Voters party with 11.5 percent, Bavarian Radio said.

Merkel's CDU ally lost their votes to right-wing parties. Thus, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) is entering the state assembly for the first time with 11 percent of the votes.

Chancellor Merkel's other partner in the governing coalition, the Social Democrats (SPD), came in fifth with 10 percent of the votes. These results mean that the CSU will need to form a coalition.

When asked to comment on the exit poll, Martin Sichert, the chairman of party AfD in Bavaria, told Sputnik that "if the CSU loses the majority in Bavaria, that will be a disaster for Merkel's government."

"We expect big losses for the CSU and the SPD," he said, adding that the AfD hopes that Angela Merkel will draw conclusions.

The vote may spell the end of CSU's decades-long lone rule in the rich German state. With 101 seats, it currently enjoys an absolute majority in the 180-seat Landtag.

The polls closed at 6 p.m. (16:00GMT). The final tally is expected by October 30. Around 9.5 million were eligible to cast their votes in the region, which has the second-biggest economy in Germany.