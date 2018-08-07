Register
21:07 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Afghan security forces arrive during gun fire at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 31, 2017

    Daesh in Retreat, Afghan Army Only Top Dog on the Ground – Military Official

    © REUTERS / Mohammad Ismail
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Since 2015 Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) has been terrorizing Afghanistan. Speaking to Sputnik, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, General Mohammad Radmanesh highlighted that the recent capitulation of Daesh in the north of the country had substantially reduced the threat posed by the terrorist organization in the region.

    After the capitulation of over 150 Daesh (ISIS/ISIL)* fighters in the northern province of Jawzjan of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (IRA), Afghan authorities believe that the terrorist  groups no longer threaten the security of the state.

    "About 250 militants under the leadership of Moulawi Habiborrahmanand and his deputy, Mufti Nematollah surrendered to the IRA's security forces. We transferred them to the authorities of Afghanistan," the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan, General Mohammad Radmanesh told Sputnik Afghanistan.

    Iraqi security forces walk amidst rubble near a wreckage of a vehicle that was destroyed during clashes in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Daesh terrorists in Mosul, Iraq. File photo
    © REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani
    'They are Worse Than Taliban': Afghan Daesh Victims on Terrorist Atrocities (VIDEO)
    The capitulation took place in the Darzab district of Jawzjan province, located in the north of the IRA and bordering Turkmenistan. The terrorists also handed their weapons over to Afghan security forces.

    When asked whether the submission of Daesh militants in the north of the country means the resounding defeat of the organization in the northern parts of Afghanistan, Gen. Radmanesh specified that individual groups of terrorists are still hiding out in the north.

    "However, they cannot commit any provocations," he opined. "In general, these people no longer pose threats and challenges [to Afghanistan]."

    According to Radmanesh, Darzab district used to be Daesh's largest stronghold in the country: "The Afghan Air Force, ground forces and artillery took part in the counter-terror operations," he pointed out. "The fighters had no choice but to surrender. The pressure of the Afghan security forces forced them to capitulate. Now the only top dog in the country and especially in the north is the Afghan government's troops."

    The representative from the Ministry of Defense added that Afghan judicial authorities will hold the terrorists accountable for the crimes committed in the country.

    Men carry an injured man in a hospital after a suicide attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan July 30, 2018
    © REUTERS / Parwiz
    Men carry an injured man in a hospital after a suicide attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan July 30, 2018

    An Afghan soldier points his gun at Daesh militants group banner as he patrols during ongoing clashes in Kot District in eastern Nangarhar province
    © AFP 2018 / NOORULLAH SHIRZADA
    Daesh Commander, 152 Militants Surrender to Military in Afghanistan - Reports
    However, while the residents of Qush-tapa and Darzab districts of Jawzjan province, who were earlier forced to flee the region, have demanded that the terrorists be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, a terrorist commander has told journalists that the Afghan government had promised to pardon them if they join the peace process.

    In recent months Daesh has turned out to be a serious challenge to the security of the country's north. Despite the fact that government forces have repeatedly bombed the region and carried out operations against terrorists, it took a lot of time for them to reduce the threat.

    For nearly two decades the IRA has been subjected to repeated terrorist assaults by the Afghan Taliban*. Since 2015, Daesh terrorists have expanded their operations to Afghanistan.

    The US has been trying to solve the Taliban dilemma. In late July, The Wall Street Journal reported that Alice Wells, deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia at the US State Department, had met with the representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Qatar.

    Armed men in uniform identified by Syrian Democratic forces as US special operations forces walk in the village of Fatisah in the northern Syrian province of Raqa on May 25, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Analysts on How US Invasion of Afghanistan, Libya and Syria Misfired on India
    Meanwhile, violent clashes continue to take place in the country. On August 6, an explosion in the northern Afghan province of Helmand reportedly killed three people, including a Taliban commander.

    Earlier, the Khaama Press news agency reported that at least 22 civilians had been kidnapped by Taliban extremists on the road between Kabul and Gardez in the country's eastern province of Paktia.

    On August 3, a suicide blast in killed 30 and injured 81 during Friday prayers in a mosque in the Afghan city of Gardez.

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) and the Taliban are terrorist organizations banned in Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Reportedly Deploys More Troops to Afghanistan, But for What Purpose?
    Taliban Commander Killed in Bomb Blast in Northern Afghanistan - Reports
    NATO Servicemen Killed in Afghanistan Blast Had Czech Citizenship - Ministry
    Analysts on How US Invasion of Afghanistan, Libya and Syria Misfired on India
    Three Children Killed in Landmine Blast in Southern Afghanistan - Reports
    Tags:
    capitulation, explosion, terrorism, clashes, Daesh, Afghan Air Forces, Taliban, Afghanistan, United States, Central Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse