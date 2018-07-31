At Least 22 People Kidnapped by Taliban in Eastern Afghanistan – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 22 civilians were kidnapped by Taliban militants on the road connecting the Afghan capital of Kabul and the city of Gardez in the country's eastern province of Paktia, the Khaama Press news agency reported Tuesday, citing police.

Paktia Police Chief Mohammad Mandozai confirmed the information, adding that the incident occurred on Monday, according to the Khaama Press. The Afghan forces have launched an operation against Taliban in order to rescue those abducted.

Earlier this summer Taliban and the government forces announced a ceasefire in order to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. However, the sides did not start the negotiations and continued armed struggle later.

Afghanistan has been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation for years due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Daesh terrorist group, which carry out attacks all over the war-torn country.

Taliban and Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/Islamic State) are terrorist groups, banned in Russia.