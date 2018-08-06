Taliban Commander Killed in Bomb Blast in Northern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An improvised explosive device that was detonated in the northern Afghan province of Helmand has claimed the lives of three people, including a commander of the Taliban radical movement, while another 11 people sustained injuries, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the broadcaster, which cited provincial officials, the explosion took place in the commander's house in the province's southern Garmsir district on Sunday as he was making the device.

Two members of the Taliban commander's family were among those killed by the explosion, while the injured included four children and seven women, the news outlet added.

READ MORE: 'They are Worse Than Taliban': Afghan Daesh Victims on Terrorist Atrocities

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting against Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and Daesh*, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

In one of the most recent incidents, a suicide attacker, who reportedly belonged to the Taliban, carried out an attack near the Bagram air base in northeastern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing three NATO servicemen who were deployed in the country as part of the alliance's mission to provide training for Afghan security forces.

Another deadly attack, claimed by Daesh, was launched in a mosque in the eastern city of Gardez just two days prior, killing at least 30 people and injuring 81.

*Taliban, Daesh [the Islamic State, ISIL, IS] — terrorist groups banned in Russia