NATO Servicemen Killed in Afghanistan Blast Had Czech Citizenship - Ministry

PRAGUE (Sputnik) – Three NATO service members who were killed in a suicide attack near the Bagram air base in northeastern Afghanistan on Sunday were Czech citizens, Czech Defense Ministry spokeswoman Jana Zechmeisterova said.

"Three Czech servicemen aged 36, 28 and 25 died," Zechmeisterova told reporters.

Czech President Milos Zeman, Prime Minister Andrej Babis, and Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar have expressed condolences to the families of the deceased servicemen.

Earlier on Sunday, Afghan media reported that a blast targeted a foreign forces' convoy near Bagram in Afghanistan’s Parwan province. NATO’s Resolute Support mission said that three of its members had been killed in the explosion, adding that two Afghan soldiers and one US service member had been injured in the incident. The Taliban* group reportedly claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The NATO’s mission in Afghanistan was launched in 2015. It includes over 13,000 servicemen who are providing training and advice to the Afghan security personnel in their fight against terrorism, particularly against the Taliban group.

*The Taliban — a terrorist group banned in Russia