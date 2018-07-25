Register
15:08 GMT +325 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Russia's Sevastopol. File photo

    Red Lines: India Won't Axe S-400, Iran Port Project to Appease Trump – Analyst

    © Sputnik / Alexei Malgavko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 50

    India's sovereign foreign policy and national interests cannot be held hostage by the dominating strategy of any major power, Amrita Dhillon, a foreign policy analyst and founding editor of The Kootneeti, told Sputnik, commenting on Washington's attempts to exert pressure on India in regard to its cooperation with Russia and Iran.

    The Trump administration's sanctions against Russia and Iran may backfire on US-India relations, which Washington is struggling to broaden. Among New Delhi's major concerns are the development of the Iranian port of Chabahar, a key point of access to Central Asia, and the purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system.

    In an apparent effort to cope with burning issues, the US State Department announced on July 20 that the first US-India "2+2 dialogue" between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and their Indian counterparts, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Minister of Defense Nirmala Sitharaman would be held on September 6 in New Delhi. The announcement came a month after Washington postponed the summit citing "unavoidable reasons."

    Sputnik: What's your take on India-US relations under Donald Trump? What could one expect from the forthcoming US-India 2+2 dialogue that is due to take place this September?

    Amrita Dhillon: In Mr. President's words, India-US relations are unprecedented in nature, where both countries get their leaders elected with a nationalist wave. However, "America First" could be a point where bilateral relations face a bitterness, as still, the United States is one of the highly lucrative places Indians would prefer to migrate for their jobs. Another reason is bilateral disputes especially related to trade.

    The 2+2 dialogue could be a game-changer for India as the major agendas will include Pakistan and China; especially the CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] will be the focal point of discussion for the Indian side, as it is violating both India's defense and foreign policy.

    Inspired by the India-Japan 2+2 dialogue, this will help both India and the US in containing China in the Pacific. However, India has to play wisely, as the US will certainly come up with an agenda to make aggressive moves against India's two major allies, Russia and Iran. Here India needs to effectively dodge the Trump administration's policies on Chabahar and Russian weapons purchases.

    READ MORE: Analyst Outlines Three Reasons Why US Doesn't Want India to Buy Russia's S-400

    Sputnik: How could the resumption of anti-Iranian sanctions by the Trump administration affect India-Iran relations? Is it possible, in your opinion, that India will succumb to Washington's pressure and stop cooperating with Iran? Could it hurt New Delhi's national interests?

    Amrita Dhillon: Yesterday's announcement by India's oil minister highlighting Iran as the second-biggest oil supplier to Indian state refiners between April and June is the befitting reply to the Trump administration's trade-dominating policies. Iran is India's all-weather ally in Central Asia and keeping an eye on Pakistan, India will never succumb to Washington's pressure and will continue cooperating with Iran. Chabahar port cooperation is one of India's key strategic interests to maintain the balance of geopolitics in the region. New Delhi will never kneel down there.

    READ MORE: Iran Becomes Second Largest Oil Supplier to India, Replaces Saudi Arabia

    Sputnik: What's your take on Washington's displeasure with Indian-Russian defense cooperation? Will the US subject India to sanctions over its expected purchase of the S-400 defense system, in your opinion?

    Amrita Dhillon: The anti-Iranian rhetoric obscures the US's need for an alternate route to Afghanistan and CARs [Central Asian Republics] to reduce dependency on Pakistan. While their talk with Uzbeks is ongoing, Chahbahar does provide a viable alternative.

    Similarly, they realize that the countries they now need in the Indo-Pacific to counter China have long sourced weapons and equipment from the USSR/Russia.

    The Kremlin is the largest supplier of military hardware to India and an all-weather strategic partner. Souring relations and giving an upper hand to the US due to CAATSA (Countering America's Adversary through Sanctions Act) with Iran and Russia is unrealistic for India.

    The US has shown regular inconsistencies in its policies in the last few years. The advancement of the S-400 deal with Russia is symbolic of the fact that India's top priority lies in its national interest.

    READ MORE: India, Iran Agree to Continue Momentum in Bilateral Trade Including Crude Import

    I do not observe any alteration in the continued sovereign foreign policy of India. It cannot be held hostage by the dominating policies of any major power. India has maintained good relations with most nations affected by the shift in the US's policies and will be able to continue the same with all of them including the US with waivers/concessions on CAATSA or any other similar dominating methodology.

    America would need to do some fine balancing as it cannot go it alone.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Amrita Dhillon is the founding editor of The Kootneeti, a New Delhi-headquartered multilingual magazine on international relations and diplomacy.

    Special inputs from Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Rajiv Narayanan — Former Additional Director General, Military Operations (ADGMO) Indian Army.

    Related:

    US Senate Committee Proposes CAATSA Waiver for India
    India Mulls Specific Laws to Deal With Mob Lynching
    Iran Becomes Second Largest Oil Supplier to India, Replaces Saudi Arabia
    Oh, Bite Me! Bedbugs Infest Air India Flight From US to Mumbai (PHOTOS)
    Germany: Up to India to Go Ahead With Iranian Oil Imports Amid US Sanctions
    Tags:
    project, port, CAATSA, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), S-400, NATO, U.S. Department of State, Pentagon, Mike Pompeo, James Mattis, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, Hassan Rouhani, Donald Trump, USSR, India, Afghanistan, Iran, China, United States, Russia, Central Asia, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse