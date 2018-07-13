India's Defense Minister on S-400 Deal: US Laws Don't Apply to New Delhi

India and Russia have reached the final stage in negotiations on the delivery of S-400 Triumf air defense systems, Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday, adding that the United States is not the United Nations in its attempt to apply its laws internationally.

"We have told the US Congress delegation [that visited India] that this is US law and not a UN law," Sitharaman said, as quoted by The Tribune, adding that the law does not apply to India.

On June 5, Nirmala Sitharaman said that New Delhi and Moscow had reached the final stage in negotiations on the delivery of S-400s.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee William Thornberry said in an interview with NDTV that India's decision to purchase the missile system from Russia could cost New Delhi access to sophisticated US military equipment, including Predator drones for surveillance and reconnaissance missions, which could be used in operations against terrorists in Pakistan.

On April 6, the United States imposed new sanctions against Russia under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) over Moscow's alleged global destabilization efforts.

The sanctions target senior government officials and lawmakers, as well as state-owned and private companies, including Russian military equipment exporter Rosoboronexport. Any third party that carries out major transactions with the sanctioned companies is liable to punitive measures under the act.