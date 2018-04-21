Register
10:06 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This April 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria

    Turkish Op in Syria: US Promises to Retaliate Against Any Attack on Manbij – SDF

    © AP Photo / APTV
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 22

    A Syrian Democratic Forces commander has told Sputnik that residents of the city of Manbij in northeastern Syria are on heightened alert due to the planned Turkish military operation in the area but that the current situation in the city is stable.

    "Not long ago, we discussed the issue related to Turkey's possible attack on Manbij with the US military which promised to retaliate against any assault on the city, regardless of who would launch this attack," Ebu Adil, commander of the Manbij Military Council within the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), stressed.

    He said that the US-led coalition has been stationed in the city since it was liberated from Daesh* militants two years ago.

    READ MORE: WATCH Kurdish Fighters Reveal the Reason for US Base in Manbij

    Adil added that after Ankara statements about a possible Turkish military operation in Manbij, the US servicemen patrol cross-border territory neat the city around the clock.

    "We, Manbij residents, are also poised to defend our city to the bitter end in the event of an attack. We took Turkey's threats of with all seriousness, carrying out all necessary preparations to repel a possible attack. But right now, the situation in the city remains calm," Adil concluded.

    Earlier, he told Sputnik that deploying additional special forces to the region amid Ankara's plans to launch an attack on Manbij, the US had expanded its existing military base in the city and established a new one on the front line.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Vows to Continue Operation in Syria Until Kurds Leave Manbij

    Turkey's Anadolu news agency in turn reported about the establishment of two bases in the Manbij region, citing the deployment of about 300 US soldiers as well as a spate of armored vehicles and construction machines to the area.

    Turkey aims to occupy Kurdish-held Manbij as part of its Operation Olive Branch, which kicked off on January 20, 2018.

    FSA fighters in Afrin, Syria
    © Sputnik / Hikmet Durgun
    Erdogan Seeks to Prevent the Creation of Any Form of Kurdish Autonomy in Syria – Analyst
    On March 28, the Turkish National Security Council warned that Ankara would push its operation in the northern district of Afrin further to Manbij, if the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) forces supported by the United States did not leave the region.

    Ankara blacklists the YPG — the backbone of the SDF — as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is outlawed in Turkey as a terrorist organization.

    The US-led coalition has been launching airstrikes on Syrian soil since 2014, in an anti-Daesh* mission that was approved neither by Damascus nor the UN. Right now, an estimated 2,000 US troops are deployed in Syria.

    The views and opinions expressed by Ebu Adil are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Afrin Conflict Diverted SDF Leaders, Limiting US-Led Coalition's Ops - Spokesman
    Pentagon: Battle Against Daesh in Syria May Take Longer Amid SDF Redeployment
    SDF Claims Syrian Kurds Attacked Military Camp on Turkish Territory
    Turkey Urges US to Remove Leading Force From SDF Amid Afrin Operation
    Tags:
    situation, territory, coalition, threats, attack, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Manbij, Turkey, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse