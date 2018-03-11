Kurdish YPG Reports Repelling Turkish Forces Attack in Syrian Afrin

"Within the clashes in [the settlement of] Khalta, the military equipment was destroyed and at least 18 militants were killed… The fighting in Khalta is continuing," Hedo said.
The spokesman noted that the pro-Turkish forces had entered Dzhenderes, the second largest town in the Afrin district, however, the Kurds did not allow them to fortify their positions there.
Damascus has strongly condemned Ankara's actions, with the Syrian Foreign Ministry calling them a violation of the country's sovereignty. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said later that Ankara forces would clear the territory from the eastern bank of the Euphrates in Syria up to the border with Iraq of terrorists.
