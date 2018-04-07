Register
21:17 GMT +307 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A Syrian shepherd herds his flock, as he passes in front of a newly installed U.S. position near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018

    WATCH Kurdish Fighters Reveal the Reason for US Base in Manbij

    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2218

    As US armed forces bolster their presence in Syria’s north, their Kurdish allies reveal the real reason for this deployment and for the construction of US military installations in the region.

    Two Syrian Democratic Forces fighters posted near a new US military base in Manbij told Ruptly video agency that the SDF coordinates its activities with US troops against Turkish operations in the region.

    The fighters explained that the base was established a year ago in order to ward off a potential Turkish offensive.

    One of the fighters declared that the US forces are ready to tackle any threat and that if the Turkish military attempts an attack, the US-led coalition would definitely rush to the aid of its Kurdish allies.

    Earlier local media outlets reported that the US-led coalition forces established yet another base on Syrian soil, to the northwest of the city of Manbij in Aleppo province and deployed about 200 servicemen with armored support in the area.

    READ MORE: US, French, British Forces Beefing Up Presence in Manbij – Kurdish Commanders

    Rezan Gilo, the joint chief of defense in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), also told Sputnik that the international coalition led by the US is building new bases in northern Syria and that Manbij serves as a coordination hub between the coalition and the SDF.

    Related:

    Erdogan Vows to Continue Operation in Syria Until Kurds Leave Manbij
    Kurds' Interaction with US Has Greatly Undermined Trust of Damascus – Analyst
    Violent Clashes Between US-Backed Kurds and Locals Reported in Raqqa (WATCH)
    Tags:
    presence, goal, military base, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US military, Manbij, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse