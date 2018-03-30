Register
30 March 2018
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, is briefed by members of the police as she views the area where former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill, in Salisbury, England, March 15, 2018

    Ex-Russian FSB Agent Blasts UK PM May for 'Illiterate' Skripal Case Accusations

    In an interview with Sputnik, Alexander Mikhailov, a member of Russia's Foreign and Defense Policy Council, has rejected allegations that Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent at the front door of his home in the British town of Salisbury.

    "[British Prime Minister] Theresa May should resign because she has misled the international community with her illiterate politicized investigations," Alexander Milhailov, a retired Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) General, told Sputnik.

    Mikhailov, who currently sits on Russia's Foreign and Defense Policy Council, said that "if a person contacted a chemical warfare agent at his home's door, he would have dropped dead on the threshold."

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy Outraged at UK Media’s One-Sided Coverage of Skripal Case

    "But he was reportedly walking around the city, which means that using the Novichok* against him is out of the question," Mikhailov said, referring to Sergei Skripal.

    According to Mikhailov, "we are witnessing an amusing hoax and the demonization of a poisonous substance."

    "Speaking of a chemical warfare agent, how did doctors of the ambulance find the means that allowed the substance to be classified and obtain — what's more fantastic — the antidote? In this case, we are dealing with the outspoken, arrogant lies of people who do not even understand what they are talking about," he underscored.

    Mikhailov noted that he is one hundred percent sure that the Skripals were not poisoned by a chemical warfare agent because "otherwise, there would have been other consequences."

    READ MORE: UK Uses Skripal Case as Instrument of Anti-Russian Propaganda – Ex-Intel Chief

    "In addition, apart from the Skripals, other people contacted the door [of Skripal's home], Mikhailov said, adding that the nerve agent mentioned by London, namely the A-234 agent, "does not affect selectively."

    He blamed London for telling too many lies, suggesting that it will persist in doing so.

    "But each of their new statements raises more questions and even those people who take a negative stance on Russia cast deep doubts on the words by British leaders," according to Mikhailov.

    He suggested that the British side will generate new versions of the Salisbury incident in the future, but that at the end of the day, "some Scotland Yard or MI-5 employee will decide to reveal the truth." 

    READ MORE: Skripal Acquaintance Suggests Ex-Spy Poisoning May Be Linked to Organized Crime

    "British leaders do not understand that someday, people who honestly fulfill their duties in the special services will have to tell journalists about the real state of affairs [on the Skripal case] and about what tasks the British political leadership put before them," Mikhailov concluded.

    Earlier, a Scotland Yard detective claimed that former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent at the front door of Skripal's Salisbury home. According to them, it was the front door where the highest concentration of the A-234 agent was found.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, front center, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front second right, as they look up at a drone flying above their heads during a group photo at an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Olivier Matthys
    How Russian Diplomats' Expulsion Over Skripal Case Exposes Europe's Split
    On Thursday, the British National Health Service said in a statement that Julia Skripal, along with his father, was recovering. The latest reports said that she has regained consciousness and the ability to talk.

    Moscow vehemently rejects all the accusations of its involvement in the Skripals' poisoning, and is calling for a joint probe into the matter.  Earlier this week, Moscow pledged to respond in kind to the expulsions of more than 100 Russian diplomats from about 20 European countries, as well as the US and several other UK allies over the Skripal case.

    The views and opinions expressed by Alexander Mikhailov are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    __________________________________________________________________________________
    *a nerve agent commonly known as A-234

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

