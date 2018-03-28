European Business Bets on Russia, Despite Skripal Case Scaremongering

While certain Western governments continue to fan anti-Russian hysteria, a European business powerhouse continues to regard Russia as a good "investment opportunity."

Sergei Strigo, head of emerging market debt and currencies at Amundi Asset Management – the largest asset manager in Europe – told Bloomberg that he "doesn’t see any reason" for the current political tensions to affect his opinion about Russia as a target for investments.

"We still like Russia as an investment opportunity. With oil prices at these levels, macroeconomic indicators in Russia remain very strong," he said.

Earlier Strigo also took part in Russia’s massive Eurobond sale that took place shortly after UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of orchestrating the alleged chemical attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter that took place in Salisbury on March 4.

On March 16 the Russian Ministry of Finance placed 1.5 billion dollars’ worth of Russia-29 Eurobonds with 4.6 percent annual interest and 2.5 billion dollars’ worth of Rossiya-47 Eurobonds with 5.25 percent annual interest.

The demand for the bonds appeared to have vastly exceeded the supply and the majority of these Eurobond buyers turned out to be investors from Britain and the United States.