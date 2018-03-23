Register
18:58 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018

    Samovar With 'Novichok': Russian Intel Vets Mock Skripal Case

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    240

    With no proof of Moscow’s alleged role in the March 4 poisoning in Salisbury being provided so far by London, veteran members of Soviet and Russian intelligence have explained to Sputnik why “assassination” is not a typical way to go for the country’s security services.

    A Pack of Belomorkanal and TT Gun

    “It all ended for the Soviet state security after Stashinsky, who killed [Stepan] Bandera, fled to Germany. Nikita Khrushchev personally ordered the department to be closed,” Foreign intelligence Service veteran Lev Korolkov told Sputnik.

    He also said that during the Cold War there was a tacit agreement that Soviet agents do not assassinate turncoats.

    “Israel’s Mossad was the only one which was doing that, but only against Nazi criminals,” Korolkov added.

    “They say that Skripal’s daughter had brought the poison in her suitcase. With all the sensors and detectors the British have, how could she have managed to do that?” the expert wondered.

    Alexander Mikhailov, a member of Russia’s Foreign and Defense Policy Council, dismissed the story about the so-called “Russian trace” in the Skripals’ case as totally absurd.

    Police officers get dressed in protective suiting at a car recovery depot in Norton Enterprise Park, where Sergei Skripal's car was originally transported, in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    German Businesses Call for Investigating Skripal Case Before Making Conclusions - Lobby
    “Some ‘illegals’ [agents planted abroad under false or assumed identities] can buy some legal substances in a local drugstore, mix them up and a few months later a person will die from a heart attack. Why put a country’s reputation on the line? If they had planted a pack of Belomorkanal cigarettes or a TT gun it would have looked more credible,” Mikhailov said.

    He added that no such “liquidation” has been done by Russia since 1959.

    “People working at Scotland Yard and the British Defense Ministry are smart, that’s why they keep mum. They’ve hit a dead end and they know it,” Mikhailov added.

    A Samovar with “Novichok”

    Sergei Krivosheyev, the head of Vympel analytical center of state security veterans is equally dismissive of London’s accusations.

    “A secret agent comes to Tula with a Tula samovar with the words Russia written on it and Novichok nerve gas pumped inside. He poisons his target, and takes off leaving the samovar at the crime site. Intelligence doesn’t work this way. And again, Moscow had no beef with Skripal because he had already told us everything he knew,” Krivosheyev said.

    On March 4, the former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by a purported nerve agent in Salisbury, UK. Both of them remain in critical condition in hospital.

    Shortly after the attack, Prime Minister Theresa May pointed a finger of accusation at Russia and expelled 23 Russian diplomats. 

    READ MORE: Austria Not Expelling Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case — Chancellor Kurz

    Russia has denied any role whatsoever in the "horrific act" and demanded access to the case's materials, including the nerve gas, a request ultimately denied by London.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Austria Not Expelling Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case - Chancellor Kurz
    Number of EU Countries Considering Expeling Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case
    Tags:
    intel vets, Skripal case, lack of proof, poisoning, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, British Ministry of Defense, Lev Korolkov, Sergei Skripal, Alexander Mikhailov, Theresa May, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse