Register
19:42 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A police officer stands guard outside of the home of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain

    UK Uses Skripal Case as Instrument of Anti-Russian Propaganda – Ex-Intel Chief

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (156)
    0 11

    Commenting on the Skripal case in an interview with Sputnik, Igor Cibula, head of Foreign Intelligence for the Slovak Information Service (SIS), suggested that the British government is trying to capitalize on the matter to divert public attention from Brexit-related problems.

    "Even though many points in this case are yet to be clarified, I personally believe that the Russian government is not to blame for it," former Slovakian Foreign Intelligence chief Igor Cibula emphasized.

    He said that he shares the view of Yaakov Kedmi, former head of the Israeli intelligence service, who said that "British politicians have been so degraded since [former UK Prime Minister Winston] Churchill being in office that they only focus on internal political goals rather than think about the state policy."

    READ MORE: Moscow Calls UK "Proof" of Russia's Culpability in Skripal Case 'Global Fake'

    When asked to comment on British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn blaming local mafia, not the Russian government, for poisoning the Skripals, Cibula described the leader of the UK Labor Party as "an old Russophile," which he said justifies Corbyn's "restraint related to the matter."

    "There are many speculative versions, but none of them is based on facts," Cibula stressed, expressing regret that "the British government, instead of judiciously evaluating the Skripal case, uses it as an instrument of anti-Russian propaganda."

    READ MORE: How Russian Diplomats' Expulsion Over Skripal Case Exposes Europe's Split

    "It suits British politicians because [UK Prime Minister Theresa] May's Cabinet does not know what to do about Brexit. This is why the Prime Minister speaks of the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter, seeking to distract public attention from the problems pertaining to the withdrawal of Britain from the EU," Cibula concluded.

    Police officers continue to guard the scene where a forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, has been erected in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 9, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    UK Skripal Case Presentation Resembles One Made by Primary School Child - Moscow
    Moscow has repeatedly rejected allegations about its involvement in the poisoning of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain's Salisbury on March 4.

    Moscow also pledged to respond in kind to the recent expulsions of more than 100 Russian diplomats from about 20 European countries, as well as the US and several other UK allies in the wake of the Skripals' poisoning.

    The views and opinions expressed by Igor Cibula are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (156)

    Related:

    Slovenia Recalls Ambassador to Russia for Consultations Over Skripal Case
    Georgia Reportedly Expels One Russian Diplomat Over Skripal Case
    Austria Ready to Mediate Between Russia, West Over Skripal Case
    Skripal Acquaintance Suggests Ex-Spy Poisoning May Be Linked to Organized Crime
    Tags:
    case, intelligence, propaganda, government, policy, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Winston Churchill, Theresa May, Britain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    The New Low
    The New Low
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse