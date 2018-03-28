Register
17:02 GMT +328 March 2018
    Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of a meeting of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights in the Kremlin

    Hype Over Skripal is West's Hysterical Reaction to Putin's Win – Businessman

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Opinion
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (149)
    350

    Before jumping to conclusions and expelling Russian envoys over the Skripal case, European politicians would have needed to look at the evidence confirming London's suspicions, Czech entrepreneur Zdenek Zbytek told Sputnik, citing the fact that none has been presented by the UK leadership so far.

    The UK-fanned scandal over the Skripal case is nothing less than the West's hysterical reaction to the Russian presidential election, says Zdenek Zbytek, chairman of the board of consortium "CZET — Czech Energy Conservation Technologies," which unites more than 30 major Czech companies.

    "They wanted to somehow disrupt the election of [Vladimir] Putin, which, in my opinion, had the opposite effect," Zbytek told Sputnik Czech. "Even a person like me, who knows Russia very well and knows many Russians, did not expect that Putin would have such great support. I think that during this election, Putin unified Russia."

    Earlier, the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats groundlessly claiming that Moscow had had a hand in the poisoning of former MI6 asset Sergei Skripal, who was swapped in 2010 for Russian sleeper agents exposed in the US at the time and granted asylum in the UK. More than 20 states, including the Czech Republic, followed in the UK's footsteps and deported Russian envoys.

    Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Some States Siding With London on Skripal Case Question UK's Reasoning - Kremlin
    Zbytek underscored that before leaping to conclusions one should gather ample evidence. Still, the UK presented virtually nothing to back its allegations that Russia was responsible for the alleged gas attack against Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

    "No one has provided any clear evidence to the media and the public so far," the Czech entrepreneur said. "It is nonsensical to blame Russia for the [supposed attack] on the premise that it would benefit Moscow."

    The businessman believes that the truth will sooner or later find a way out. He emphasized the necessity to scrupulously examine the case and find out everything.

    "Only the insane would have given the order to liquidate a former spy and traitor just before the presidential elections," Zbytek said, referring to the fact that Moscow had neither a motive nor necessity to attack the ex-spook.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, is briefed by members of the police as she views the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill, in Salisbury, England, Thursday, March 15, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Toby Melville/PA
    Russia's Mistake in Skripal Case is Hoping to Deal With Honest Players – Daniel McAdams
    Zbytek expressed incomprehension over the decision of European governments, Canada and the US to expel Russian diplomats. According to Sputnik's interlocutor, if it was done just on the basis of some suspicions and the words of the British foreign minister, "who does not even know history," this is a gross mistake.

    The entrepreneur believes that the deterioration in political relations will negatively affect the economic ties between the Czech Republic and Russia.

    "Over the 27 years that I have been doing business, I have witnessed ups and downs in bilateral Czech-Russian relations and I think that reasonable people will not take this [the Skripal scandal] seriously. This is not a game, this is the opinion of politicians at the helm," he stressed.

    The businessman opined that while the investigators have not collected clear evidence on the Skripal case, politicians should remain silent and not make political conclusions that have "far-reaching consequences."

    Members of the emergency services wearing protective clothing work next to a children's play area near the bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Moscow: Analysis of Skripal Case Suggests UK Intel Services Involved in Incident
    On March 4 naturalized British spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, fell victim to an alleged nerve gas attack with an A-234 substance. To date the two have remained critically ill, according to British authorities. The UK denied Russia's consular access to Yulia Skripal. Likewise, London refused to provide Moscow with the samples of the poisonous substance and documents on the matter.

    Following the disruption of top-level ties with Russia and the expulsion of Russian envoys, UK Prime Minister Theresa May dropped a hint about further punitive measures against Moscow: "There is still more to be done as we work with international partners on a long-term response to the challenge posed by Russia," the PM's spokesperson told reporters on March 27.

    The views and opinions expressed by Zdenek Zbytek are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    © Sputnik.
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (149)

    Tags:
    Skripal poisoning, nerve agent, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Vladimir Putin, Theresa May, Salisbury, Europe, Canada, United States, Russia, United Kingdom, Czech Republic
