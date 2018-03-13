Register
    Police officers stand outside a pub near to where former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious after they had been exposed to an unknown substance, in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018

    Lavrov: UK Rejects Russia's Demand on Granting Access to Skripal Case Docs

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    11329

    Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has commented on the UK's claims of Russian alleged involvement in Sergei Skripal's poisoning and US threats to attack Syrian government forces, as well as expressed his view on de-escalation zones in Syria.

    Skripal's Case

    Lavrov has stated that the UK should abide by the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and provide Russia with an access to the samples of the nerve-agent which was allegedly used by poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

    "As soon as the rumors, fed by the British leadership, about the fact that the substance produced in Russia was involved in the poisoning of Skripal appeared, we immediately requested an access to this substance so that our experts could analyze it in accordance with the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," he said at a news conference.

    The minister stressed that the UK obligations under the Convention imply that if there are any suspicions that a poisoning substance prohibited by the Convention was used, then the state suspected of producing it needs to be contacted, since this state has the right to get access to the substance in order to analyze it on its own. However, Moscow had not received any requests of this kind from London, according to the diplomat.

    Lavrov noted that Moscow had requested an access to all the facts and documents connected with the investigation, since one of the victims is Yulia Skripal, a Russian citizen. According to the minister, Russia's demands were rejected by the UK.

    Cyberattack
    CC0
    On Monday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that Russia was "highly likely" responsible for suspected poisoning of Skripal. May said that the substance, used in the incident, was identified as a military-grade nerve agent of the so-called Novichok group developed in Russia.

    The UK delegation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons also told the organization’s executive council that it was "highly likely" that Russia was implicated in using chemical weapons, "whether by failure to control its own materials or by design."

    In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the prime minister's remarks as a "circus show in the UK's parliament."

    Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious last week on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them remain in critical condition and are being treated for suspected exposure to a chemical. UK police and MI5 Security Service would carry out an inquiry into allegations of Russian state involvement in a number of deaths in the United Kingdom, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd said.

    Consequences of Possible US Strike on Syria's Government Troops 'Would Be Very Serious'

    Commenting on the threats from the US to attack the Syrian government troops, the minister said that "if there is another strike of this kind, the gravest consequences will follow." 

    Lavrov also told the journalists that after the reports about a chemical attack in Syria's Khan Sheikhoun in April 2017 appeared he received a phone call from US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who asked for help in getting access for experts to the scene. "We agreed with Damascus that such access would be granted. When we gave this information to Washington, they said that "it was no longer necessary" and immediately conducted a strike," the minister added.

    The statement comes a day after US Envoy to UN Nikky Haley threatened with Washington's strike against Damascus in case the chemical weapons use in Syria. According to Haley, the United States struck at the Shairat airbase, after a chemical attack in Syria's Khan Sheikhoun on April 4, 2017, as the UN Security Council "was unable to take action."

    A picture taken on March 11, 2018 shows Syrian government forces outside of the town of Jisreen in the southern tip of Eastern Ghouta as they advance in the area
    © REUTERS/ STRINGER
    Earlier in the day, the Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that Moscow had reliable information about militants preparing to falsify a government chemical attack against civilians. He noted that "in several districts of Eastern Ghouta, a crowd was assembled with women, children and old people, brought from other regions, who were to represent the victims of the chemical incident."

    On March 12, Syrian government forces found a clandestine workshop for the manufacture of chemical munitions while sweeping through the village of Aftris in Eastern Ghouta after militants withdrew from the community.

    On February 26, the Anadolu Agency reported that the infamous White Helmets, which have constantly falsified facts and information, claimed that the Syrian Government had deployed chlorine gas against the town of Al-Shifoniya in Eastern Ghouta.

    When commenting on allegations of the Syrian army's use of chlorine in Eastern Ghouta, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that there are aimed at justifying an attack on Damascus.

    Damascus has constantly denied being in possession of chemical weapons, the destruction of which had been confirmed by the OPCW report.

    On De-escalation Zones in Syria

    Lavrov expressed doubt that it is necessary to increase the number of de-escalation zones in Syria, since it would be more helpful to focus on the ceasefire regime in the safe zones and especially in Eastern Ghouta.

    According to the minister, the issue of de-escalation zones will be discussed at the meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey on March 16 in Astana.

    Pro-government fighters hold up a Syrian flag in the central Syrian town of Al-Sukhnah
    © AFP 2018/ STRINGER
    The ceasefire regime was introduced across Syria after on February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all conflicting parties to immediately stop all hostilities and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause in Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as medical evacuation of those injured. Russia also proposed an initiative of organizing a five-hour daily humanitarian pause to ensure humanitarian supplies and evacuations from the area. 

    In September 2017, three states, which are the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire — Turkey, Iran and Russia — announced the creation of four safe zones in Syria: in the south along the border with Jordan, in Eastern Ghouta, to the north of Homs and in the Idlib province. The sides also reached agreement on rules of operation in buffer zones, checkpoints and observation posts, as well as rules of engagement for units of the de-escalation control force.

