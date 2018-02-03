Register
06:19 GMT +303 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lawyer Richard McLaren (L) takes questions after delivering his second and final part of a report for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), at a news conference in London, Britain December 9, 2016

    CAS Ruling on Russia Proves Inconsistency of McLaren Report - Analysts

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The ruling of the CAS backing Russian athletes’ appeals against the IOC decision to ban them from the Olympics over doping allegations proves the inconsistency of the report compiled by Richard McLaren on the alleged state-supported doping program in Russia as well as the sports justice system as a whole, experts told Sputnik on Thursday.

    On Thursday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) revealed that it had ruled to uphold the appeals of 28 Russian athletes against the IOC Disciplinary Commission's decisions on their disqualification and lifetime ban from the Olympics over anti-doping rule violations. The court also partially upheld the another 11 appeals. The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) investigation into the alleged doping by Russian athletes was triggered by the two-part report of McLaren, the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) investigative team.

    Need to Re-Check McLaren Report

    "I am very glad to get the current CAS decision, which upheld the appeals of 28 Russian athletes, annulling the IOC’s ban from participating in the Olympic Games for life over violating anti-doping rules at the Sochi Olympics. According to this decision I can agree that this decision by CAS shows there is a need to check once again the report of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) commission led by Richard McLaren. According to my opinion the fact that IOC disciplinary action against Russian athletes was a little bit overpoliticized," Andras Nemes, the vice president of the International Association of Sports Law (IASL), told Sputnik.

    The Fancy Bears website
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    'Fancy Bears' Hackers Leak Emails Exposing McLaren's Report as Politically Motivated
    Anna Di Giandomenico, assistant professor of philosophy of law at the Italian University of Teramo, told Sputnik that it was not the McLaren report that was put in question by the CAS ruling.

    "[It is] rather the sports justice system as a whole [which was put in question by the court decision]," Di Giandomenico noted.

    The McLaren report brought into light many problems in the sports legal system, including the lack of investigation power, deriving from the conventional nature of the system, which implies reaching agreements between conflicting parties, Di Giandomenico said.

    "In this sense, I think that the ban of Russian athletes was a consequence of this defective system: the use of presumption in sports justice is too massive, but it is impossible to cancel, because the above-mentioned lack of investigation power (sports justice is not a stale justice system!). If I were a Russian athletes advocate, surely I'll insist on re-evaluation of the IOC ban," Di Giandomenico noted.

    Genevieve Gordon, the CEO of Tactic Counsel, a trustee of the UK Sports Association and International Sports Law Professor at Syracuse University, suggested a number of changes that the IOC could make to its decision-making process, specifically on how to handle doping allegations in the future.

    "There has to be clear criteria set out that allows athletes to fully understand the rules that are being applied to them regardless of cultural or national understanding," Gordon told Sputnik.

    Yevgeny Belov (Russia) during the individual race in men's cross-country skiing at the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Anti-Doping Specialist Defends Russian Skiers, Calls McLaren Report 'Sad'
    The IOC should take into consideration the CAS' decisions and standpoint concerning the Russian athletes, and effectively amend its procedures so that there can be no question over the IOC banning orders and revocation of medals, Gordon also suggested.

    "What is critical, in my opinion, is that the CAS works to support the decisions where there clearly has been a breach. Athletes always deserve a voice and to have their hearings heard fairly but consideration also needs to be paid to the athletes that are now going to have amendments to their standings and the overall view of one group of athletes to another," the expert pointed out.

     

    Russian Athletes Have to 'Fight Own Fight' to Participate in Olympics

    Gordon noted that the CAS' decision suggested that "the lifelong ban was too onerous on the athletes which follows previous decisions CAS have made at times."

    "According to the original decision in Winter Games’18, the decision of the [Executive Board] EB of the IOC (5th December 2017) remains in place. It makes it clear that, since the ROC is suspended, Russian athletes can participate in PyeongChang only on invitation by the IOC," Nemes said.

    Di Giandomenico agreed that the IOC can still deprive Russian athletes of their place at the upcoming Winter Games.

    "In my opinion, Russian athletes should activate campaigns to raise public awareness in order to promote reflection on the sport justice system and its redefinition in terms of greater adherence to principles of justice," Di Giandomenico suggested.

    The sign of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Headquarters in Lausanne
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    CAS Decision on Russian Athletes 'Raised Doubts in Testing by IOC' - Professor
    CAS has not encountered any precedent similar to the appeals filed by the Russian athletes, Nemes noted. Thus, the Russian athletes have to "fight [their] own fight" for the right to compete at the Olympics, the IASL official suggested.

    Asked if the CAS' decision indicates that the appeals of the remaining Russian athletes, who have not yet been fully acquitted, would also be successful, Gordon noted that it certainly created a pathway for the CAS to follow and apply the same decisions in other cases. However, each appeal will be considered individually, so changes to the court's stance on other athletes can be expected, the expert concluded.

    Related:

    CAS Decision on Russian Athletes 'Raised Doubts in Testing by IOC' - Professor
    FIS Lifts Ban on CAS-Cleared Russian Cross-Country Skiers
    Russian Skiers Excited About CAS Lifting of Doping Bans
    Putin: CAS Ruling 'Pleasing', Confirms Most Russian Olympic Athletes Clean
    IOC Regrets CAS Decision to Uphold Appeals of 28 Banned Russian Athletes
    Tags:
    investigation, court, bans, doping, sports, athletes, McLaren report, 2018 Winter Olympics, Tactic Counsel, International Association of Sports Law (IASL), CAS, IOC, WADA, Genevieve Gordon, Anna Di Giandomenico, Richard McLaren, Andras Nemes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok