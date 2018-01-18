WADA Informant to Testify Next Week at Banned Russian Athletes' Hearing

"A combined hearing will take place from 22 to 27 or 28 January 2018… Dr Grigory Rodchenkov and Prof. Richard McLaren have been announced as witnesses but will not be present in Geneva. They are expected to testify by video conference or telephone-conference," the statement read.
The CAS has registered 42 appeals filed by Russian athletes against the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which were then divided into three groups. The cases from the third group, comprising three Russian biathletes, were suspended and would not be heard next week, while the first two groups with 39 athletes would be considered jointly, the court said.
READ MORE: Rodchenkov's Revelations "All About Narcissism' — Russian Athletes' Lawyer
Rodchenkov himself is under the investigation in Russia over the abuse of power during his term as the director of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) in 2009-2013. According to the Russian Investigative Committee (RIC), Rodchenkov gave doping to athletes disguised as vitamins.
The committee has so far reported interim results of the investigation against Rodchenkov, indicating that there was no evidence of a doping program in Russia, and if there were any violations of the anti-doping rules, they were of an exclusively individual nature.
