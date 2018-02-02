Register
12:50 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The sign of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Headquarters in Lausanne

    CAS Decision on Russian Athletes 'Raised Doubts in Testing by IOC' - Professor

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The court of Arbitration for Sports has reinstated the 9 Olympic medals confiscated from Russia’s national team, after the ban imposed on 28 athletes from Russia was annulled. Sputnik spoke to Adam Nicholls, a professor of sports coaching and psychology at the University of Hull- about the stigmas associated with sports doping.

    Sputnik: So what does doping actually do to the body, and how does it create an unfair game?

    Adam Nicholls: There are lots of side effects with doping, which include physical and psychological. In terms of the physical advantages that can be gained from dope, it can allow athletes to train for longer, more intense, which can have a beneficial impact on their athletic performance, which unfortunately gives them an unfair advantage.

    Sputnik: What's the protocol at the Olympics, are they working on a zero tolerance policy?

    Adam Nicholls: Anyone who has been found to have banned substances in their body will be banned.

    READ MORE: IOC Regrets CAS Decision to Uphold Appeals of 28 Banned Russian Athletes

    Sputnik: How has this come about with Russia, in that their doping case has been overturned- surely there are quite rigid tests in place to prevent athletes from 'doping'?

    Adam Nicholls: This is quite interesting. Potentially it raised doubts in the testing which is carried out by the International Olympic Committee, given that if they believe they've found sufficient evidence, but that evidence has been deemed insufficient by the court of arbitration. This has significant ramifications for future testing, and it could imply that the IOC may need to tighten up on their testing procedures.

    Sputnik: Do you think there were political motives behind the original accusation?

    Adam Nicholls: It's hard to say. Reading the statement from the Court of Arbitration, they say actually there was insufficient evidence to uphold the IOC's findings. So it's hard for me to say really whether there is a political element to this.

    Sputnik: What about the fight against doping? Will the fact that the case against the Russian athletes has been overturned; will the fight against doping become more urgent?

    Adam Nicholls: I think there are a number of implications, the main one to arise is that more athletes are questioning their bans so there will be more appeals in the future for the Court of Arbitration. But it also shows that we need to be targeting athletes at a younger age. I am currently leading an International Olympic Committee funded research, where we are developing an 'I Play Clean' program, designed for young elite athletes, who are on the brink of making it to the top. It's about changing their attitudes towards doping, and we do that at a young age, when their attitudes are forming, with a view that hopefully they won't go on to take performance enhancing drugs in the future. They will resist temptations to do so.

    READ MORE: Putin: CAS Ruling 'Pleasing', Confirms Most Russian Olympic Athletes Clean

    Sputnik: Why is it that someone would get into doping in the first place? Is it more likely to be an individual decision, or a team-wide impetus?

    Adam Nicholls: There are a number of reasons. Those who are striving for a professional contract, they might experience pressure from a coach to get bigger. An athlete may see taking performance enhancing drugs as a quick way of getting bigger. They also might take them to recover quicker from an injury. Sport is a cut throat industry, and for athletes to reach the top they may feel they need to take performance enhancing drugs to do so.

    From left: Nikita Kryukov (Russia) and Maxim Vylegzhanin (Russia) at the finish of the final round of the team sprint in men’s cross-country skiing at the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Russian Skiers Excited About CAS Lifting of Doping Bans
    Sputnik: If a doping allegation is made, supposedly that could ruin the reputation of an entire country in the sports world- is that correct?

    Adam Nicholls: Absolutely. A lot of athletes believe that most other athletes are taking drugs. And certainly now, I think there is a massive stigma, with Russian athletes. Whether or not an athlete has or hasn't doped, there will always be that stigma. I think it has probably damaged the reputation of Russia.

    Sputnik: How big is the problem?

    Adam Nicholls: There are lots of dodgy things going on. It is massive. There are a lot of physical and psychological side effects for athletes who take drugs. I think athletes who take drugs are three times more likely to commit suicide than athletes who have not taken drugs. Athletes are taking these drugs at a much higher level than what they were ever designed to be taken at. They've got lots and lots of side effects: infertility, mood alteration. I guess it’s probably dealing with those aspects that some athletes might find hard.

    The views and opinions expressed by Adam Nicholls are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Olympic games, doping, CAS, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Cry Some More
    Cry Some More
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok