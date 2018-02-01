CAS Upholds Appeals of 28 Russian Athletes Banned by IOC From Olympics

The ban imposed on 28 athletes from Russia was annulled and their results from 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi were reinstated, the statement of the court reads.
According to the CAS, it "unanimously found that the evidence put forward by the IOC in relation to this matter did not have the same weight in each individual case. In 28 cases, the evidence collected was found to be insufficient to establish that an anti-doping rule violation was committed by the athletes concerned."
In 11 cases the decision of the IOC was confirmed, however, lifetime ban was reduced to the expulsion only from the upcoming Olympics in South Korean Pyeonchang.
Reaction on CAS Decision
Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov stated that the CAS decision confirms that many of those accused of breach of doping rules are in fact "clean."
He also expressed hope that the IOC would admit the CAS decision and grant athletes an unconditional right to take part in the upcoming Olympics. It is not immediately clear how many of the 28 reinstated Russians would now seek late entry into the 2018 Olympics. Three more appeals submitted by the biathlon competitors are due to be heard by the court later.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will keep contacts with the IOC regarding the compensation to Russian athletes, adding that Moscow was "happy for our athletes."
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Mutko welcomed the acquittal of 28 Russian athletes and said he had no doubt that they won their medals in a fair competition.
Russian Athletes' Appeal
Earlier, the IOC already approved 169 Russian athletes for participation in Pyeongchang's Winter Olympics under a neutral flag. Among the athletes who have not received an invitation to the Olympics were biathlonist Anton Shipulin, short tracker Victor An, skier Sergei Ustyugov and other leaders of the Russian national team in different sports.
The IOC Executive Board allowed only "clean" athletes to participate in the forthcoming Winter Games under a neutral flag after it had suspended the Russian Olympic Committee over a doping scandal and withdrew the medals won by athletes found guilty of doping usage at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
