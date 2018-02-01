Register
01 February 2018
    Russian skating fan holds the country's national flag over the Olympic rings before the start of the men's 10,000-meter speedskating race at Adler Arena Skating Center during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. (File)

    CAS Upholds Appeals of 28 Russian Athletes Banned by IOC From Olympics

    © AP Photo/ David J. Phillip
    Sport
    260

    Following the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) ruling on Russia's appeal against the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Russian national team has had 9 Olympic medals reinstated and thus takes back the first place in Sochi Winter Olympics.

    The ban imposed on 28 athletes from Russia was annulled and their results from 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi were reinstated, the statement of the court reads.

    According to the CAS, it "unanimously found that the evidence put forward by the IOC in relation to this matter did not have the same weight in each individual case. In 28 cases, the evidence collected was found to be insufficient to establish that an anti-doping rule violation was committed by the athletes concerned."

    In 11 cases the decision of the IOC was confirmed, however, lifetime ban was reduced to the expulsion only from the upcoming Olympics in South Korean Pyeonchang.

    READ MORE: German Biathlon Legend: What IOC Did to Russian Athletes is 'S*** Situation'

    Reaction on CAS Decision

    Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov stated that the CAS decision confirms that many of those accused of breach of doping rules are in fact "clean."

    He also expressed hope that the IOC would admit the CAS decision and grant athletes an unconditional right to take part in the upcoming Olympics. It is not immediately clear how many of the 28 reinstated Russians would now seek late entry into the 2018 Olympics. Three more appeals submitted by the biathlon competitors are due to be heard by the court later.

    Picture of the logo of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)taken on September 20, 2016 at the headquarter of the organisation in Montreal.
    © AFP 2018/ Marc BRAIBANT
    IOC Concerned About Integrity of Doping Sample Bottles Ahead of 2018 Olympics
    Russian skeleton racer and Olympic champion of Sochi 2014 Aleksandr Tretyakov, who is among those acquitted by the CAS of anti-doping violations, told Sputnik that he would attend the 2018 Winter Games if the IOC invited him.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will keep contacts with the IOC regarding the compensation to Russian athletes, adding that Moscow was "happy for our athletes."

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Mutko welcomed the acquittal of 28 Russian athletes and said he had no doubt that they won their medals in a fair competition.

    Russian Athletes' Appeal

    Earlier, the IOC already approved 169 Russian athletes for participation in Pyeongchang's Winter Olympics under a neutral flag. Among the athletes who have not received an invitation to the Olympics were biathlonist Anton Shipulin, short tracker Victor An, skier Sergei Ustyugov and other leaders of the Russian national team in different sports.

    READ MORE: IOC Chief Explains How to Lift Sanctions Off Russian Athletes Before 2018 Games

    Olympic Park in Pyeongchang
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    IOC's Decision to Ban Moscow From 2018 Olympics an ‘Attempt to Humiliate Russia'
    Russian athletes appealed to the CAS after the IOC ruled 43 competitors guilty of doping violations and banned them for life from Olympic Games as well as annulled their individual results achieved in Sochi 2014.

    The IOC Executive Board allowed only "clean" athletes to participate in the forthcoming Winter Games under a neutral flag after it had suspended the Russian Olympic Committee over a doping scandal and withdrew the medals won by athletes found guilty of doping usage at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

