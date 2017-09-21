Register
21:32 GMT +321 September 2017
Live
    Search
    In this picture released by official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a graduation ceremony of a group of the Revolutionary Guard cadets in Tehran, Iran.

    Iran Seeks to Lead Islamic Nations' "Crusade" Against 'Genocide of Rohingya'

    © AP Photo/ Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    137053

    Iran has stepped in to facilitate the resolution of the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar by calling upon Islamic nations, most notably rich Gulf States, to demonstrate solidarity with Burmese Muslims and impose economic pressure on Naypyidaw, Iranian experts told Sputnik, denouncing the ongoing conflict in Rakhine State as "genocide of Rohingya."

    One of the ways to cope with the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar is to reduce economic cooperation with the Burmese government, thus exerting pressure on the country's military and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, Iranian expert Sabbah Zangane opined speaking to Sputnik Persian.

    "[Aung San Suu Kyi] must be deprived of the Nobel Peace Prize for inaction and violation of human rights with regard to the Rohingya people, as well as for her support to the military engaged in the massacre of Muslim inhabitants [in Rakhine State]," Zangane, former Iranian parliamentarian and former ambassador to the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) told Sputnik.

    Rohingya Muslim refugees arrive from Myanmar after crossing the Naf river in the Bangladeshi town of Teknaf
    © AFP 2017/ MUNIR UZ ZAMAN
    Rohingya Refugees Fleeing From Myanmar to Bangladesh Just Want to Survive
    The Iranian politician emphasized that "the Burmese military should not go unpunished and all responsible persons must be brought to justice." "This is one of Iran's demands," Zangane underscored.

    Although Iran does not have diplomatic relations with Myanmar, Tehran has stepped in to provide assistance to destitute Rohingya Muslims, who have been fleeing to Bangladesh amid clashes with Burmese government forces.

    Zangane explained that Tehran was trying to act through international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) and other humanitarian structures.

    At the same time, Tehran has made diplomatic progress: The Iranian foreign minister has recently met with the Pope's delegation. Zangane emphasized that the Vatican has agreed to take measures to facilitate the resolution of the crisis in Myanmar.

    Mohammad Ali Mohtadi, a senior researcher at the Iranian Research Institute for Strategic Studies of the Middle East, denounced the ongoing turmoil in Rakhine State as "genocide of Rohingya Muslims" and called upon the United Nations to bring an end to the bloodshed.

    Myanmar's National League for Democracy party leader Suu Kyi looks at supporters after speaking about the general elections in Yangon
    © REUTERS/ Jorge Silva
    Myth-Busting: Six Points in Myanmar Leader's Rohingya Speech That Fail Fact-Checking
    Drawing parallels between the current Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and the Rwandan genocide of 1994, the Iranian scholar bemoaned the fact that the UN and international community have yet to take the necessary steps to stop the crisis.

    He also lambasted "wealthy Persian Gulf States" for not paying enough attention to the Myanmar crisis, while being "entangled in the web of their own intrigues in Syria and Bahrain."

    "I believe that such a passivity on the part of the leading Islamic states of the OIC indicates [their] double standard approach, as well as indifference to the misfortunes of fellow Muslims," he stressed.

    According to Mohtadi, the OIC should take the initiative and demonstrate Islamic solidarity with Myanmar's Muslims, since Iran can't deal with the problem on its own.

    He referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's statement calling upon all Muslim states to team up in order to find a solution to the problem.

    "We hope that rich countries of the Persian Gulf will show Islamic solidarity, while international organizations, in particular the UN, will intervene to prevent this genocide," Mohtadi emphasized.

    Myanmar police officers patrol along the border fence between Myanmar and Bangladesh in Maungdaw, Rakhine State, Myanmar. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ Thein Zaw
    Rohingya Crisis May Reduce China's Geopolitical Weight and Unleash Islamism
    On September 8, Zarif sent a letter to the UN urging the international community to take action to stop the Rohingya crisis.

    "It is expected that the United Nations act swiftly and undertake all necessary measures towards addressing international concerns about the deteriorating situation in Myanmar," Zarif wrote to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

    Earlier, on September 6 the Iranian foreign minister met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, secretary for relations with states for the Holy See, in Tehran. The two discussed the ongoing conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State among other burning issues.

    For his part, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei proposed to exert both economic and political pressure on the Myanmar government, including downgrading diplomatic ties with the country.

    Meanwhile, on Thursday, Seyyed Hadi Afghahi, an Iranian diplomat familiar with the situation, told Sputnik that Iran has sent its first aid shipment to Rohingya refugees and wants to increase its humanitarian assistance to the destitute Muslim minority, adding a 50-ton aid supply shipment has already reached Bangladesh.

    The Rohingya crisis erupted on August 25 when Muslim insurgents of Rohingya origin attacked security posts in Myanmar's Rakhine State. The tough response by the country's authorities triggered violent clashes. According to Reuters, more than 410,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled the country since the beginning of the crisis.

    The century-old conflict has gradually escalated since 2011, hitting its peak in 2012, while another escalation started in 2016.

    Related:

    Australia Offers Rohingya on Manus Island Up to $20,000 for Return to Myanmar
    Rohingya Crisis: Myanmar's De-Facto Leader Ready For Global Inquiry
    Bangladesh Formally Protests to Myanmar Over Airspace Violations
    Moscow Calls for Refraining From Interfering in Myanmar Internal Affairs
    Number of Rohingya Refugees Fleeing Myanmar for Bangladesh Reaches 391,000 - IOM
    Tags:
    Rohingya Muslims, Rohingya people, genocide, Aung San Suu Kyi, Mohammed Javad Zarif, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Gulf States, Iran, United States, Russia, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead of International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok