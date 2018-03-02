Register
02 March 2018
    South African Farm owners. (File)

    What Do People Say About Future Confiscation of White Farmers' Land in S Africa?

    © AFP 2018/ GULSHAN KHAN
    Africa
    The South African parliament has adopted the motion to change the country’s constitution in order to pave the way for a planned confiscation of white-owned land without compensation.

    A motion by the Marxist opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters, which will allow land expropriations from white farmers without any compensation, was adopted by 241 votes with only 83 against. The motion was supported by the ruling African National Congress and the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa February 20, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham
    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa February 20, 2018

    The idea of confiscating land from whites became a key point in the president’s program after his predecessor Jacob Zuma was ousted in February, 2018. According to the South African governmental audit, the white minority of the African country currently owns 72 percent of farmland. The head of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema, who introduced the initiative, claims the law is mere retribution to the “criminals who stole our land.”

    Twitter exploded at the news of the Marxist motion being overwhelmingly adopted by MPs, with many crying out for conducting an external investigation of the controversial initiative, even comparing it with the infamous apartheid government:

    Several prominent figures in South Africa slammed the initiative as being nothing other than a theft on racial basis.

    “The term ‘expropriation without compensation’ is a form of semantic fraud. It is nothing more than racist theft,” Mr Roets, deputy chief executive of the civil rights group Afriforum, said in a statement.

    Some users already started predicting the future dire consequences of this controversial decision:

    Several people drew parallels with a similar law that was adopted in Zimbabwe, which resulted in a severe famine in the country, formerly the “breadbasket of Africa”:

    There were some, however, who actually favored the motion, claiming it will benefit the people in South Africa:

    White farmers previously owned nearly 70% of Zimbabwean farmland, but the situation drastically changed after its former President Robert Mugabe adopted a law in 2000 that forced thousands of white farmers to give up their farms and even flee the country, as many of them were being killed by the local population. Severe famine struck the country, which used to have one of the strongest agricultural sectors in the region, due to mismanagement and the ineffective farming methods of the new owners of the land. Zimbabwe was forced to resort to donor handouts and food imports from neighboring countries.

    he apartheid government existed in South Africa between 1948 and 1991. During this period, racial segregation and discrimination was officially institutionalized in the country, with the black population being discriminated against by whites, who dominated the economic and political spheres of life. The last parts of apartheid legislation were removed in 1991, with the first multiracial elections held in 1994.

