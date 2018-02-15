South African President Zuma's Resignation Effective Immediately - Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The speaker of the lower house of the South African parliament received on Thursday the resignation letter of President Jacob Zuma, the resignation is effective immediately, the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa said.

“The Speaker of the National Assembly has today, 15 February 2018, received a letter of resignation from President Jacob Zuma. The resignation of the President is effective immediately,” the parliament said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Zuma announced his immediate resignation in a televised address to the nation.

According to the parliament's Twitter account, the National Assembly will hold a vote to elect the new president later in the day.

The National Assembly will today @14:00 sit to elect the new President of the Republic of SA — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) 15 февраля 2018 г.

Jacob Zuma, who has been the South African president for eight years, announced his resignation on Wednesday after losing the support of the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC).

The announcement came in the wake of a standoff between the president and the parliament that was set to hold a vote of no confidence if Zuma didn't resign deliberately.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW