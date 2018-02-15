Register
12:52 GMT +315 February 2018
    By Any Means Necessary

    What South Africa Will Be Post-Zuma; The Economics of 'Black Panther'

    By Any Means Necessary
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    Columbia's stalled peace process; Bibi to be Charged in Israel?; Zuma to step down as S. Africa President?; Trump proposes major arts funding cuts.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Jordan, National Co-Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice, to talk about latest developments in the ongoing peace process in Columbia, the groups who are trying to spoil the efforts to form a unified country, the recent rise of fighting between groups, and the role America is playing in compounding Columbia's illicit crop production.

    In the second segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by author and activist Miko Peled to talk about his latest book "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five", the lengths US courts went to punish five Palestinian-American fathers, the complicity of Americans in the ongoing Israeli Occupation of the Palestinian people, and what to make of Israeli Police recommending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indited on criminal charges in two corruption cases.

    In the third segment Maurice Carney of Friends of the Congo joins to talk about the latest around President Jacob Zuma's slow exodus from the African National Congress and the country's presidency, the inability of the ANC to pressure Zuma to leave immediately, the historical moment for liberation in South Africa, and whether or not other political parties can play larger roles in the country's future.

    Later in the show actor and director Vaughn Midder, who will be in "Cramton,1961" this Saturday at 2pm at the National Museum of African American History & Culture and actor Clayton Pelham Jr, who is currently appearing in Arena Stage's "The Great Society," to talk about Donald Trump's proposed budget radically de-funding arts programs in the US, the need for art in culture, how wealth ultimately controls what type of art gets produced, and whether the new Black Panther film will have a lasting impact on pop culture and social movements.

    In a special interview Jeremy Mohler, Communications Specialist from In the Public Interest talks about Trump's efforts to privatize America's infrastructure and the impact his plan will have on residents in the greater Washington, DC area.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Black Panther, budget, Donald Trump, Jacob Zuma, Columbia, South Africa
