06:19 GMT +315 February 2018
    Morgan Tsvangirai addresses members of his opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare

    Zimbabwean Opposition Leader Tsvangirai Dies in South Africa - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Philimon Bulawayo
    Africa
    Zimbabwe's opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, has died after being hospitalized at a Johannesburg hospital in South Africa, media reported on Wednesday.

    According to eNCA broadcaster, the details surrounding his death have not been disclosed, however, Tsvangirai, 65, was suffering from colon cancer and underwent treatment at a Johannesburg hospital.

    The politician was the supporter of Zimbabwe's then-President Robert Mugabe for a long time as well as a member of the country's ruling party, the Zimbabwean African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF).

    However, later he changed for the opposition and became one of Mugabe's most high-profile opponents.

    In November, Mugabe, who had been in power for over 30 years, and his guards were confined to his house by soldiers. ZANU-PF dismissed Mugabe from his post as party leader and called on him to resign from the presidency.

    The ruling party then said that Mugabe was responsible for "unprecedented economic tailspin" and endemic corruption in Zimbabwe.

    The Zimbabwean parliament subsequently approved Mugabe's impeachment, after which the leader stepped down. Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s former vice president, was later sworn in as president.

