Register
15:53 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the military parade after being sworn in as President at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Nov. 24, 2017

    'At Peace': Zimbabwe Reverses Mugabe-Era Policies Against White Farmers

    © AP Photo/ Ben Curtis
    Africa
    Get short URL
    110

    The ethnically white farming community in Zimbabwe has long been subject to punitive discriminatory actions by the now-deposed government of Robert Mugabe, which severely undermined the country's economy.

    This Thursday, Zimbabwean government announced that it would end all forced land expropriations against white farmers and will issue longer leases for their farms in an effort to boost the country's struggling economy.

    "Please be informed that the Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement has directed that all remaining white farmers be issued 99-year leases instead of the five-year leases as per the previous arrangement," the official letter seen by the Telegraph stated.

    Commercial farmers Rob Smart and his son Darreyn are welcomed at Lesbury Estates by village elders and children at a farm in Headlands communal lands east of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, December 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Philimon Bulawayo
    Sowing Justice: First White Farmer Returns to Previously Seized Land Under Zimbabwe's New Leader
    The move constitutes a major step in rectifying the disastrous effects of the "fast-track land resettlement program", which forcibly transferred land and equipment from the white land-owners to senior members of the ruling ZANU-PF party, government officials and other allies of Robert Mugabe, resulting in deaths of over a dozen farmers.

    The reform effectively wiped out the community of white farmers in Zimbabwe, whose number dropped from over 4,000 to 200-300 survivors.

    READ MORE: Robert Mugabe Plays the Race Card Again

    Overall, some 17mln acres of land were seized as well as the farmers' equipment, chattel and personal property worth more than $6bn.

    President elect Emmerson Mnangagwa (C,L) gestures as he arrives with his wife Auxilia (C,R) at the National Sport Stadium in Harare, on November 24, 2017 during the Inauguration ceremony
    © AFP 2018/ Marco Longari
    Emmerson Mnangagwa Sworn in as Zimbabwe's New President (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Despite its massive scale, the land reform proved to be a disaster to the agriculture-dependent Zimbabwean economy, whose exports dramatically shrank, while the country itself was rocked by a massive hunger.

    The severe economic problems acted as a constant source of growing political discontent in Zimbabwean society, putting the future of ZANU-PF in question.

    In an effort to secure the continued dominance of the party in the Zimbabwean politics, former Prime Minister Emmerson Mnangagwa led a successful coup d'état against Mugabe last year.

    READ MORE: Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa Unlikely to Deliver on Economic Policy Promises

    By Any Means Necessary
    The Future of Zimbabwe and an Unneutral Internet
    Mnangagwa has long advocated for a softer approach to the white farmers, stating that they should be paid compensation for their land and property, and the latest reversal of land reform suggests that he will seek to build working relations with the white landowners in order to improve the country's economy.

    Speaking to the Telegraph, Head of Commercial Farmers' Union of Zimbabwe Peter Steyl positively reacted to the news, indicating that he will be willing to work with the new president.

    "This is a real step forward, so we are pleased, but there is a lot that needs fixing on the land, such as dams which are silted up."

    "We will help wherever we can," he added. 

    READ MORE: New Zimbabwe President Needs to Reconcile With Foes — Opposition Coalition CODE

    Nevertheless, another farmer, who wished to remain anonymous, suggested that the situation remains dire for the white farming community in Zimbabwe, who now occupy only small parts of their original land and face a long road to recovery.

    "I only have a quarter of my farm left. But I am at peace that we will now be left alone. We don't yet know what is in those leases, but I am feeling confident about the future," he told the Telegraph.

    Related:

    Mnangagwa to Be Sworn in as Zimbabwe's President on Friday - State TV
    US State Department: Mugabe's Resignation Is Historic Opportunity for Zimbabwe
    WATCH: Zimbabwe Celebrates Robert Mugabe's Resignation
    Standoff in Zimbabwe: 'Mugabe Would Protect Legacy by Stepping Down Voluntarily'
    Zimbabwe's Ruling Party: President Mugabe Has 24 Hours to Leave Office
    Tags:
    force, expropriation, farmers, white, crisis, economic, reform, land, Zimbabwe coup, ZANU-PF, Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Seen Over the World
    Extraterrestrial Phenomena: Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok