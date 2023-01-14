https://sputniknews.com/20230114/us-treasury-secretary-to-start-tour-of-three-african-countries-next-week--media-1106319738.html

US Treasury Secretary to Start Tour of Three African Countries Next Week – Media

US Treasury Secretary to Start Tour of Three African Countries Next Week – Media

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will start her three-day Africa trip on Tuesday, media say. The official’s journey will last 11 days. Yellen is planning to visit Senegal, Zambia and South Africa.

2023-01-14T15:06+0000

2023-01-14T15:06+0000

2023-01-14T15:06+0000

africa

zambia

senegal

south africa

us

us-africa leaders summit 2022

brics

janet yellen

us treasury

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106321025_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_03944a543cf9bc997f08cfb9d75ad76b.jpg

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will start her three-country Africa trip on Tuesday, media say. The official’s journey will last 11 days.The visit comes a month after the 2022 US–Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington, DC, widely regarded as part of US attempts to counter China’s growing influence in Africa.Yellen is planning to visit Senegal, Zambia and South Africa.Senegal is this year’s African Union chair and is projected to become Africa's fastest-growing economy in 2023. According to the US Treasury, Yellen will meet with the Senegalese President President Macky Sall and will deliver "major remarks on the US-African economic relationship".After that, the Treasury Secretary is also planning to meet with Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, who was imprisoned as the opposition leader before winning the presidential election in 2021. The US had strained relations with the government of Hichilema's predecessor, Edgar Lungu, whose rule was characterized by extensive cooperation with China.According to Michelle Gavin, a senior fellow at the US Council on Foreign Relations and formerly the US ambassador to Botswana, "Zambia is the best democracy story we have right now on the continent."In 2020, Zambia defaulted on the debt and later applied for debt restructuring under G20’s Common Framework. Janet Yellen is among Western officials that accused China, which holds around 30% of Zambia’s external debt, of intentionally stalling the Common Framework project. In response, China said that Zambia's and other African countries' debt problems are mainly caused by multilateral financial institutions, to which the continent's states owe the most in terms of external debt.The final destination of Yellen's journey is South Africa. While holding talks with local officials, she is expected to advocate for quicker transition of the coal-energy-relying country to green energy. Rich states promised $8.5 billion of help, mostly in loans, for the country that has been struggling with power shortages since 2007.South Africa is the 2023 chair of BRICS, the bloc of the world's major developing economies, which consisted of Brazil, Russia, India and China before South Africa joined in 2010. Last year, a number of countries all over the world (such as Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates) expressed their intention to join BRICS, which is widely viewed as a club of countries that seek to confront the US dominance. It was recently reported that South Africa's ruling party African National Congress supports BRICS expansion.

https://sputniknews.com/20221213/china-rejects-africa-debt-trap-allegations-calls-for-dropping-geopolitical-games-on-continent-1105412026.html

africa

zambia

senegal

south africa

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

yellen africa, yellen senegal, yellen zambia, yellen south africa, us treasury secretary, us zambia, us africa, us senegal, us south africa