MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nigeria is not against becoming a member of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Nigerian Ambassador to Russia... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International
africa, nigeria, brics
Nigeria May Join BRICS in Future, Ambassador in Moscow Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nigeria is not against becoming a member of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Abdullahi Shehu said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that it is "quite realistic" in the future.
"Yes, it is quite realistic and will depend on the membership criteria. Nigeria is not against becoming a member of the BRICS in order to ensure its economic interests in cooperation with other partners in the world," the diplomat said.
Though accession talks have not started yet, they are possible in the future, the ambassador added. He also noted that the country is discussing the possibility of using the Russian Mir payment system cards.
The statement comes after Iran
and Argentina
formally asked to join the organization last month.
BRICS is an bloc of powerful emerging economies, which cooperate for their further development. It includes five large nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which represent around 40 percent of the global population.