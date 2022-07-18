International
Live From New Delhi as India Elects New President
https://sputniknews.com/20220718/nigeria-may-join-brics-in-future-ambassador-in-moscow-says-1097411151.html
Nigeria May Join BRICS in Future, Ambassador in Moscow Says
Nigeria May Join BRICS in Future, Ambassador in Moscow Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nigeria is not against becoming a member of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Nigerian Ambassador to Russia... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-18T07:03+0000
2022-07-18T07:03+0000
africa
nigeria
brics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107805/26/1078052695_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b93fa854f503d534a4290ffe5ab074e6.jpg
Though accession talks have not started yet, they are possible in the future, the ambassador added. He also noted that the country is discussing the possibility of using the Russian Mir payment system cards.The statement comes after Iran and Argentina formally asked to join the organization last month.BRICS is an bloc of powerful emerging economies, which cooperate for their further development. It includes five large nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which represent around 40 percent of the global population.
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107805/26/1078052695_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8fa259792daedb4c9dbf9a2dafb15d69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, nigeria, brics

Nigeria May Join BRICS in Future, Ambassador in Moscow Says

07:03 GMT 18.07.2022
© AP Photo / Wu HongStaff worker stands behinds national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India to tidy the flags ahead of a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.
Staff worker stands behinds national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India to tidy the flags ahead of a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
© AP Photo / Wu Hong
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nigeria is not against becoming a member of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Abdullahi Shehu said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that it is "quite realistic" in the future.

"Yes, it is quite realistic and will depend on the membership criteria. Nigeria is not against becoming a member of the BRICS in order to ensure its economic interests in cooperation with other partners in the world," the diplomat said.

Though accession talks have not started yet, they are possible in the future, the ambassador added. He also noted that the country is discussing the possibility of using the Russian Mir payment system cards.
The statement comes after Iran and Argentina formally asked to join the organization last month.
BRICS is an bloc of powerful emerging economies, which cooperate for their further development. It includes five large nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which represent around 40 percent of the global population.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала