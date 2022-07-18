https://sputniknews.com/20220718/nigeria-may-join-brics-in-future-ambassador-in-moscow-says-1097411151.html

Nigeria May Join BRICS in Future, Ambassador in Moscow Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nigeria is not against becoming a member of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Nigerian Ambassador to Russia

Though accession talks have not started yet, they are possible in the future, the ambassador added. He also noted that the country is discussing the possibility of using the Russian Mir payment system cards.The statement comes after Iran and Argentina formally asked to join the organization last month.BRICS is an bloc of powerful emerging economies, which cooperate for their further development. It includes five large nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which represent around 40 percent of the global population.

