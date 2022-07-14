https://sputniknews.com/20220714/saudi-arabia-egypt--turkey-may-join-brics-very-soon-forum-chair-anand-says-1097295418.html

Saudi Arabia, Egypt & Turkey May Join BRICS ‘Very Soon’, Forum Chair Anand Says

In June, the Islamic Republic of Iran applied to join BRICS, the group of five industrializing non-European nations, after being invited to its 14th summit in... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

BRICS International Forum President Purnima Anand has said that Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia could "very soon" join the group of major emerging economies, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, according to the Izvestia newspaper.Anand said that China, Russia and India had discussed this issue at the 14th BRICS Summit, which took place online between 23-24 June.The President of the BRICS International Forum was cited as voicing confidence that the accession of Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia would advance quickly, since these countries have already “begun the process." However, she was reported as adding that the accession would not happen all at once.Purnima Anand’s revelation feeds into remarks made earlier by the head of the Department of International Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Li Kexin, regarding the potential expansion of BRICS.The BRICS countries agree that the bloc needs new members while retaining its original character, he added."I believe there is a shared understanding that we need to enlarge, get 'new faces,'" underscored Li.The Director-General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of International Economic Affairs emphasized that the goal of the BRICS expansion is “not to create a new bloc", when answering a question about the potential expansion of BRICS.The South African ambassador to China, Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, who spoke alongside Li Kexin, underscored that BRICS is about partnership rather than ‘big muscle.’Argentina's Ambassador to China, Sabino Vaca Narvaja, was earlier cited by the Global Times as saying that "the BRICS cooperation mechanism is of great significance for the building of a new, more multipolar and balanced world."The BRICS group of nations at their 14th summit in Beijing, China in late June agreed to take joint measures to strengthen and reform global governance, and safeguard international peace and security.China is currently the rotating chairman of BRICS, while South Africa will take the chair next year.Beijing invited leaders of 13 other developing nations to attend, including Iran and Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Malaysia and Thailand.Speaking at the start of the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to “reject hegemony, bullying and division.”Ahead of the gathering, Iran announced its intention to join BRICS, pointing to the the Islamic Republic's "unique geographical position and its capabilities in the fields of energy, transit, and trade" and capacity to become a "golden route to connect" east and west.“If Iran and other powerful countries join the grouping, it can be even stronger and challenge Western policies,” Iran’s state owned Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) added.

