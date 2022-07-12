https://sputniknews.com/20220712/brics-could-create-its-own-reserve-currency-russias-medvedev-says-1097230782.html
BRICS Could Create Its Own Reserve Currency, Russia's Medvedev Says
BRICS Could Create Its Own Reserve Currency, Russia's Medvedev Says
Since its creation in the mid-2000s, the BRICS group of major emerging economies has promoted extensive cooperation between members, and recently, has begun... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-12T12:16+0000
2022-07-12T12:16+0000
2022-07-12T12:30+0000
brics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097230782.jpg?1657629015
The BRICS group of nations could create a new world reserve currency to serve their interests, former president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, has indicated."The best protection against the rotting euro will be the transition to new payment methods in trade with our reliable partners, including through the use of national currencies - the Russian ruble, the Chinese yuan, the Indian rupee, et. In the future, it the creation of a new reserve currency of BRICS countries is also possible. The dollar, euro and pound sterling are clearly not enough for the modern world," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram page on Tuesday, commenting on the parity recently reached between the euro and dollar exchange rate.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics
BRICS Could Create Its Own Reserve Currency, Russia's Medvedev Says
12:16 GMT 12.07.2022 (Updated: 12:30 GMT 12.07.2022)
Being updated
Since its creation in the mid-2000s, the BRICS group of major emerging economies has promoted extensive cooperation between members, and recently, has begun pushing for a global realignment of geopolitical power to better match members economic, geographic and demographic potential with their status in the international order.
The BRICS group of nations could create a new world reserve currency to serve their interests, former president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, has indicated.
"The best protection against the rotting euro will be the transition to new payment methods in trade with our reliable partners, including through the use of national currencies - the Russian ruble, the Chinese yuan, the Indian rupee, et. In the future, it the creation of a new reserve currency of BRICS countries is also possible. The dollar, euro and pound sterling are clearly not enough for the modern world," Medvedev wrote
on his Telegram page on Tuesday, commenting on the parity recently reached
between the euro and dollar exchange rate.