BRICS Could Create Its Own Reserve Currency, Russia's Medvedev Says

The BRICS group of nations could create a new world reserve currency to serve their interests, former president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, has indicated."The best protection against the rotting euro will be the transition to new payment methods in trade with our reliable partners, including through the use of national currencies - the Russian ruble, the Chinese yuan, the Indian rupee, et. In the future, it the creation of a new reserve currency of BRICS countries is also possible. The dollar, euro and pound sterling are clearly not enough for the modern world," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram page on Tuesday, commenting on the parity recently reached between the euro and dollar exchange rate.

