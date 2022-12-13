https://sputniknews.com/20221213/china-rejects-africa-debt-trap-allegations-calls-for-dropping-geopolitical-games-on-continent-1105412026.html

China Rejects Africa 'Debt Trap' Allegations, Calls for Dropping 'Geopolitical Games' on Continent

China dismisses the accusations of creating a "debt trap" for Africa, said Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the US ahead of the US-Africa Summit. Several US officials had deemed the Chinese lending policies in Africa "predatory".

China has dismissed accusations of creating a "debt trap" for Africa, Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the United States, said ahead of the US-Africa Summit. Previously, several US officials deemed Chinese lending policies in Africa "predatory," as cited by the media.According to World Bank President David Malpass, around 60% of developing countries, including those in Africa, are at risk of a debt crisis. Malpass noted that "the amount owed to China is some 66% of the total for the official bilateral creditors."Qin Gang, however, cited a report, according to which African countries owe three times more debt to private Western lenders than to China.The ambassador called for abandoning "geopolitical games" on the continent and to develop international cooperation, including between China and the US, for the benefit of African people.China is Africa's largest direct investor and trading partner. Numerous China-led infrastructure projects are currently underway in multiple African countries. In Tanzania, for instance, over 1,100 Chinese progects with total worth of around $9.8 billion are registered. Recently, China also provided 50 million Yuan ($7.1 million) in debt relief to Rwanda as sign of "healthy bilateral cooperation."According to experts, the US-Africa Summit is part of Washington's efforts to counter Beijing's growing influence in Africa. American officials deny such accusations, claiming that Washington is not asking its African partners to make a choice between the US and China. Last year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said it was time for Africa to be treated as a major player on its own and not as as a subject of geopolitics.

